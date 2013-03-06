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CYPRUS NSRF II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Cyprus : € 100,000,000
Services : € 8,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 11,480,000
Urban development : € 16,520,000
Solid waste : € 64,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/05/2013 : € 8,000,000
30/05/2013 : € 11,480,000
30/05/2013 : € 16,520,000
30/05/2013 : € 64,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CYPRUS NSRF II
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CYPRUS NSRF II
Related press
Cyprus: Timely support of EUR 100 million for key investments

Summary sheet

Release date
6 March 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/05/2013
20130004
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CYPRUS NSRF II
REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 1177 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Co-financing of EU Operational Programmes in fields of Sustainable Development and Competitiveness; and Employment, Human Capital and Social Cohesion

Support for Urban Renewal and regeneration (incl. Health), Environmental Protection, SME (including Mid Caps), Economic and Social Cohesion

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is a multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan/Structural Programme Loan. Some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, or may have an impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network. It is a requirement that all the schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EC or 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CYPRUS NSRF II
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CYPRUS NSRF II
Other links
Related press
Cyprus: Timely support of EUR 100 million for key investments

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CYPRUS NSRF II
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47726845
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130004
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Composite infrastructure
Urban development
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Cyprus
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CYPRUS NSRF II
Publication Date
17 Jun 2014
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220584
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130004
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Composite infrastructure
Urban development
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Cyprus
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CYPRUS NSRF II
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CYPRUS NSRF II
Other links
Summary sheet
CYPRUS NSRF II
Data sheet
CYPRUS NSRF II
Related press
Cyprus: Timely support of EUR 100 million for key investments

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Cyprus: Timely support of EUR 100 million for key investments
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CYPRUS NSRF II
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CYPRUS NSRF II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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