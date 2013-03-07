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AMSTERDAM AIRPORT CENTRAL SECURITY SCREENING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 200,000,000
Transport : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/09/2013 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
28/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMSTERDAM AIRPORT CENTRAL SECURITY SCREENING
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMSTERDAM AIRPORT CENTRAL SECURITY SCREENING
Related press
Netherlands: EIB provides EUR 200m to Schiphol Airport terminal transformation and ending gate security checks

Summary sheet

Release date
7 March 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/09/2013
20120681
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AMSTERDAM AIRPORT SECURITY SCREENING
SCHIPHOL NEDERLAND BV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 445 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project forms the first part of a larger capital investment programme at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and involves a number of infrastructure modifications that will allow it to change from a decentralised security screening system for Non-Schengen passengers to a centralised one as well as a number of smaller related investments.

The project should lead to considerable improvements in operational efficiency and passenger experience, improve the airport's ability to meet upcoming changes in security regulations effectively, and will enable the airport as a whole to better provide the proposed additional capacity in subsequent parts of its investment programme to cater for the anticipated increase in future demand.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

While the project will be carried out entirely within existing airport boundaries and will result in relatively minor changes to the existing building envelope, it is considered that the project would nevertheless be classified under Annex II of the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EC, meaning that the Competent Authority makes the decision as to whether a formal EIA is required or not. This and the status of any pre-existing development consents will be reviewed and assessed during project appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EC or 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
28/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMSTERDAM AIRPORT CENTRAL SECURITY SCREENING
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMSTERDAM AIRPORT CENTRAL SECURITY SCREENING
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: EIB provides EUR 200m to Schiphol Airport terminal transformation and ending gate security checks

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMSTERDAM AIRPORT CENTRAL SECURITY SCREENING
Publication Date
28 May 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47764017
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120681
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMSTERDAM AIRPORT CENTRAL SECURITY SCREENING
Publication Date
14 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80351101
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120681
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMSTERDAM AIRPORT CENTRAL SECURITY SCREENING
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMSTERDAM AIRPORT CENTRAL SECURITY SCREENING
Other links
Summary sheet
AMSTERDAM AIRPORT SECURITY SCREENING
Data sheet
AMSTERDAM AIRPORT CENTRAL SECURITY SCREENING
Related press
Netherlands: EIB provides EUR 200m to Schiphol Airport terminal transformation and ending gate security checks

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: EIB provides EUR 200m to Schiphol Airport terminal transformation and ending gate security checks
Other links
Related public register
28/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMSTERDAM AIRPORT CENTRAL SECURITY SCREENING
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMSTERDAM AIRPORT CENTRAL SECURITY SCREENING

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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