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HALKBANK INNOVATIVE ENTERPRISES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 100,000,000
Credit lines : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/09/2013 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related press
Turkey: EIB Group partners with Halkbank to assist innovative enterprises with EU support

Summary sheet

Release date
27 February 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/09/2013
20120659
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HALKBANK INNOVATIVE SMES FACILITY
TURKIYE HALK BANKASI AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed joint EIB/EIF facility would be a loan dedicated to the financing of innovative SMEs in several sectors accross Turkey, enhanced by an EIF guarantee on the eligible SME portfolio providing credit risk coverage with the support of the EU Commission.

Focusing on increasing economic efficiency and transformation as well as job creation in Turkey in line with EU objectives, the loan will favour the development of innovative SMEs and small Mid-Caps, and support capacity building, economic efficiency and competitiveness.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The intermediary will be required to ensure that the final beneficiaries undertake to implement and operate the relevant investments in conformity with national and applicable EU environmental law including the relevant international environmental agreements.

The intermediary will be required to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances are in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement and national procurement legislation.

Other links
Related press
Turkey: EIB Group partners with Halkbank to assist innovative enterprises with EU support

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Turkey: EIB Group partners with Halkbank to assist innovative enterprises with EU support
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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