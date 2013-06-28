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NAHVERKEHR GRAZ

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 95,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 95,000,000
Transport : € 95,000,000
Signature date(s)
2/12/2013 : € 95,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAHVERKEHR GRAZ
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NAHVERKEHR GRAZ
Related press
Austria: EUR 95m to extend the local public transport network of the city of Graz

Summary sheet

Release date
28 June 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/12/2013
20120657
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NAHVERKEHR GRAZ
STADT GRAZ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Upgrade and extension of tram infrastructure, rolling stock and buses.

The selected investments will improve the quality and service level of the sustainable transport modes, in particular buses and tram.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Austria, as an Member State, is obliged to follow the relevant EU rules in relation to the environmental impact of projects (namely Strategic Environmental Assessment, Environmental Impact Assessment and Habitat/Natura 2000 Directives). The Bank’s appraisal will primarily focus on the promoter’s environmental management capacity and on the verification of the correct application of these Directives, including undertaking of SEA/EIAs and an assessment of the requirements of the Habitat and Bird Directive where appropriate. The project’s relevant key documents will be published in line with the Bank’s procedures.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EC, 2004/17/EC or Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAHVERKEHR GRAZ
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NAHVERKEHR GRAZ
Other links
Related press
Austria: EUR 95m to extend the local public transport network of the city of Graz

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAHVERKEHR GRAZ
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49171061
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120657
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NAHVERKEHR GRAZ
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
144502210
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120657
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAHVERKEHR GRAZ
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NAHVERKEHR GRAZ
Other links
Summary sheet
NAHVERKEHR GRAZ
Data sheet
NAHVERKEHR GRAZ
Related press
Austria: EUR 95m to extend the local public transport network of the city of Graz

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: EUR 95m to extend the local public transport network of the city of Graz
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAHVERKEHR GRAZ
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NAHVERKEHR GRAZ

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications