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JAZZTEL FIBRE NETWORK ROLLOUT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 150,000,000
Telecom : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/04/2014 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JAZZTEL FIBRE NETWORK ROLLOUT
Related press
Spain: EIB lends EUR 150 million to Jazztel for investment in its fibre optic network

Summary sheet

Release date
10 July 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/04/2014
20120650
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
JAZZTEL FIBRE NETWORK ROLLOUT
JAZZTEL PLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 590 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the roll-out of a telecommunication access infrastructure based on optical fibres to individual households (Fibre-To-The-Home / FTTH).

The project includes the roll-out of the fibre network, including the related investments in the backbone network and IT systems.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for urban underground copper/fibre roll-out) do not fall under Annex I and II of Directive 2011/92/EC. The related works have typically limited residual environmental effects as they are carried out in urban areas as well as alongside roads.

Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EC and Birds 79/409/EC).

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
24/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JAZZTEL FIBRE NETWORK ROLLOUT
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB lends EUR 150 million to Jazztel for investment in its fibre optic network

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JAZZTEL FIBRE NETWORK ROLLOUT
Publication Date
24 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49873925
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120650
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JAZZTEL FIBRE NETWORK ROLLOUT
Other links
Summary sheet
JAZZTEL FIBRE NETWORK ROLLOUT
Data sheet
JAZZTEL FIBRE NETWORK ROLLOUT
Related press
Spain: EIB lends EUR 150 million to Jazztel for investment in its fibre optic network

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB lends EUR 150 million to Jazztel for investment in its fibre optic network
Other links
Related public register
24/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JAZZTEL FIBRE NETWORK ROLLOUT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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