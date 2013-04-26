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EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 450,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 450,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 450,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/10/2013 : € 450,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG
Related press
Germany: EUR 450 million for Emscher rehabilitation project

Summary sheet

Release date
26 April 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/10/2013
20120632
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG
Emscher Genossenschaft
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 450 million
EUR 1169 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the restructuring of a regional wastewater system servicing a population of 2.3m inhabitants in the Northern part of the Ruhr territory in North-Rhine Westphalia (Germany).

The project includes the construction of a new below surface main sewage collector (the “Neuer Emscher Kanal”) to replace the open channel system dating back from the beginning of the 20th century.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will help the promoter to reverse the degradation of the natural habitat and turn the Emscher River back into a rich ecosystem with substantial social benefits. Compliance with relevant environmental legislation will be assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG
Other links
Related press
Germany: EUR 450 million for Emscher rehabilitation project

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48087518
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120632
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87634276
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120632
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG
Other links
Summary sheet
EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG
Data sheet
EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG
Related press
Germany: EUR 450 million for Emscher rehabilitation project

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EUR 450 million for Emscher rehabilitation project
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications