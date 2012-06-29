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LENZING INNOVATIVE FIBRES (RSFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 100,000,000
Industry : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2013 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LENZING INNOVATIVE FIBRES (RSFF)
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LENZING INNOVATIVE FIBRES (RSFF)
Related press
Austria: EUR 100m for R&D: EIB supports research by Lenzing AG

Summary sheet

Release date
17 June 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2013
20120629
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LENZING INNOVATIVE FIBRES (RSFF)
LENZING AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 248 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of: (i) Lenzing's research and development (R&D) activities in Man-Made Cellulose (MMC) fibres and (ii) selected, proprietary process innovations to pilot the industrial-scale feasibility to produce new, high quality MMC fibres. Most of the R&D activities will be carried out in the promoter's R&D centre in Lenzing, Austria. The R&D component encompasses the expenditures from 2013 up to and including 2016. The selected capital expenditures to test the feasibility of the new fibres are budgeted for 2013 and 2014.

The top priority of the project is to develop higher quality MMC products that will enable the promoter to speed up its penetration of higher-margin markets using specialty fibres for textiles or nonwovens.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investment in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2011/92/EU. However, the project also includes investments associated to the pilot implementation at industrial scale of proprietary innovations focusing on processes which are listed in the Annex II (pre-treatment of fibres or textiles) of the EIA Directive and for which an EIA has actually been requested by the Competent Authorities. The status of the EIA process will be checked by the Bank services during the project appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Comments

The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Related documents
07/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LENZING INNOVATIVE FIBRES (RSFF)
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LENZING INNOVATIVE FIBRES (RSFF)
Other links
Related press
Austria: EUR 100m for R&D: EIB supports research by Lenzing AG

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LENZING INNOVATIVE FIBRES (RSFF)
Publication Date
7 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48533744
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120629
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LENZING INNOVATIVE FIBRES (RSFF)
Publication Date
17 Jun 2014
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53223520
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120629
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LENZING INNOVATIVE FIBRES (RSFF)
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LENZING INNOVATIVE FIBRES (RSFF)
Other links
Summary sheet
LENZING INNOVATIVE FIBRES (RSFF)
Data sheet
LENZING INNOVATIVE FIBRES (RSFF)
Related press
Austria: EUR 100m for R&D: EIB supports research by Lenzing AG

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: EUR 100m for R&D: EIB supports research by Lenzing AG
Other links
Related public register
07/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LENZING INNOVATIVE FIBRES (RSFF)
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LENZING INNOVATIVE FIBRES (RSFF)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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