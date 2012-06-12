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WACKER SILTRONIC RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 80,000,000
Industry : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/07/2013 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WACKER SILTRONIC RDI
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WACKER SILTRONIC RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
6 February 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/07/2013
20120612
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SILTRONIC AG R&D
Private company
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
EUR 164 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to the research, development and innovation (RDI) activities for the development of next generation of hyper-pure silicon wafers and ingots for the semiconductor industry, carried out by Wacker Siltronic in the years 2013-2015.

Supporting the knowledge economy, this project concerns RDI to develop next generation hyper-pure silicon wafers and ingots for the semiconductor industry in the period 2013-2015.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Semiconductor RDI activities are not specifically covered by Annexes I & II of the EU Directive 2011/92/EU, and therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. The proposed investments will take place mainly inside buildings at RDI facilities already being used for similar activities, and are not expected to have a significant environmental impact on the surroundings. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector not having the status of a contracting authority, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
20/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WACKER SILTRONIC RDI
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WACKER SILTRONIC RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WACKER SILTRONIC RDI
Publication Date
20 Mar 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52151832
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120612
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WACKER SILTRONIC RDI
Publication Date
14 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79809603
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120612
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WACKER SILTRONIC RDI
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WACKER SILTRONIC RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
SILTRONIC AG R&D
Data sheet
WACKER SILTRONIC RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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