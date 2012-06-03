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ESSENTIAL AVIATION SAFETY UPGRADE - MALAWI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 21,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Malawi : € 21,000,000
Transport : € 21,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/12/2015 : € 21,000,000
Other links
Related public register
09/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESSENTIAL AVIATION SAFETY UPGRADE - MALAWI
Related press
European backing for critical aviation safety investment in Malawi

Summary sheet

Release date
26 September 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2015
20120603
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MALAWI AVIATION SAFETY
CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 21 million
EUR 44 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the upgrade of critical aviation safety and security equipment at Lilongwe and Blantyre International Airports in Malawi, including fire stations, fire-fighting vehicles, air navigation equipment and passenger security screening systems.

The purpose of the project is for Malawi to achieve compliance with core International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) safety and security standards, thereby providing a safe and secure operating environment for airlines and passengers in the future.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The works primarily involve the upgrade of safety and security-related airport equipment, all of which operate within the existing airport boundaries. No adverse environmental impacts are therefore anticipated and on this basis it is understood that no environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required. However, this will be further reviewed during project appraisal when the final scope of works has been established.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project is done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
09/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESSENTIAL AVIATION SAFETY UPGRADE - MALAWI
Other links
Related press
European backing for critical aviation safety investment in Malawi

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESSENTIAL AVIATION SAFETY UPGRADE - MALAWI
Publication Date
9 Jan 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56868467
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120603
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Malawi
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESSENTIAL AVIATION SAFETY UPGRADE - MALAWI
Other links
Summary sheet
MALAWI AVIATION SAFETY
Data sheet
ESSENTIAL AVIATION SAFETY UPGRADE - MALAWI
Related press
European backing for critical aviation safety investment in Malawi

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
European backing for critical aviation safety investment in Malawi
Other links
Related public register
09/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESSENTIAL AVIATION SAFETY UPGRADE - MALAWI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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