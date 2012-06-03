ESSENTIAL AVIATION SAFETY UPGRADE - MALAWI

Summary sheet
The project comprises the upgrade of critical aviation safety and security equipment at Lilongwe and Blantyre International Airports in Malawi, including fire stations, fire-fighting vehicles, air navigation equipment and passenger security screening systems.
The purpose of the project is for Malawi to achieve compliance with core International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) safety and security standards, thereby providing a safe and secure operating environment for airlines and passengers in the future.
The works primarily involve the upgrade of safety and security-related airport equipment, all of which operate within the existing airport boundaries. No adverse environmental impacts are therefore anticipated and on this basis it is understood that no environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required. However, this will be further reviewed during project appraisal when the final scope of works has been established.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project is done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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