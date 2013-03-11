FASTWEB VERY HIGH SPEED BROADBAND

Summary sheet
Roll-out of the capacity expansion of the promoter's high speed broadband network and of a new very-high-bit-rate digital subscriber line (VDSL2) based network throughout Italy. The project is planned to be implemented from beginning 2013 until the end of 2015.
The project will assist in providing ultra-high speed fixed broadband services, as an alternative to and in competition with the incumbent fixed line operator and other existing broadband platforms, both fixed and mobile in Italy. Accordingly, the project is in line with the Europe 2020 Strategy to foster smart growth and develop an economy based on knowledge and innovation.
Investments in fixed telecommunication projects (mainly civil works for fibre roll-out) do not fall under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC. The related works have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work construction, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, not having a status of a contracting authority and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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