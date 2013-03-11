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FASTWEB VERY HIGH SPEED BROADBAND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 300,000,000
Telecom : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/08/2013 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FASTWEB VERY HIGH SPEED BROADBAND
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FASTWEB VERY HIGH SPEED BROADBAND

Summary sheet

Release date
11 March 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/08/2013
20120594
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FASTWEB VERY HIGH SPEED BROADBAND
FASTWEB SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 831 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Roll-out of the capacity expansion of the promoter's high speed broadband network and of a new very-high-bit-rate digital subscriber line (VDSL2) based network throughout Italy. The project is planned to be implemented from beginning 2013 until the end of 2015.

The project will assist in providing ultra-high speed fixed broadband services, as an alternative to and in competition with the incumbent fixed line operator and other existing broadband platforms, both fixed and mobile in Italy. Accordingly, the project is in line with the Europe 2020 Strategy to foster smart growth and develop an economy based on knowledge and innovation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in fixed telecommunication projects (mainly civil works for fibre roll-out) do not fall under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC. The related works have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work construction, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, not having a status of a contracting authority and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
06/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FASTWEB VERY HIGH SPEED BROADBAND
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FASTWEB VERY HIGH SPEED BROADBAND

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FASTWEB VERY HIGH SPEED BROADBAND
Publication Date
6 Mar 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48239908
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120594
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FASTWEB VERY HIGH SPEED BROADBAND
Publication Date
14 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79560289
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120594
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FASTWEB VERY HIGH SPEED BROADBAND
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FASTWEB VERY HIGH SPEED BROADBAND
Other links
Summary sheet
FASTWEB VERY HIGH SPEED BROADBAND
Data sheet
FASTWEB VERY HIGH SPEED BROADBAND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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