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AMADEUS RDI - INNOVATIVE GDS SOLUTIONS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 150,000,000
Services : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/04/2013 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMADEUS RDI - INNOVATIVE GDS SOLUTIONS
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMADEUS RDI - INNOVATIVE GDS SOLUTIONS
Related press
Amadeus: second loan to deliver further innovation in travel

Summary sheet

Release date
18 January 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/04/2013
20120547
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AMADEUS RDI II
AMADEUS IT GROUP SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 320 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter’s research, development and innovation (RDI) activities for the development of new applications and solutions for the Global Distribution Systems business unit .

The applications under development are essential for the aggregation of flight schedules to allow for the pricing, booking and fulfilment of tickets through travel agencies and various other online sales channels. The related RDI is carried out in Europe during 2013 to 2015, primarily in France.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments will concern RDI activities most likely within existing facilities. Therefore, it is unlikely that the project will fall under Annex I and II of Directive 2011/92/EC. Nevertheless the environmental details including environmental objectives of the R&D programme and if needed, the CO2 footprint as well as the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EEC and Birds 79/409/EEC Directives) will be assessed during the appraisal.

Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMADEUS RDI - INNOVATIVE GDS SOLUTIONS
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMADEUS RDI - INNOVATIVE GDS SOLUTIONS
Other links
Related press
Amadeus: second loan to deliver further innovation in travel

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMADEUS RDI - INNOVATIVE GDS SOLUTIONS
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47467696
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120547
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMADEUS RDI - INNOVATIVE GDS SOLUTIONS
Publication Date
9 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
70548395
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120547
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMADEUS RDI - INNOVATIVE GDS SOLUTIONS
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMADEUS RDI - INNOVATIVE GDS SOLUTIONS
Other links
Summary sheet
AMADEUS RDI II
Data sheet
AMADEUS RDI - INNOVATIVE GDS SOLUTIONS
Related press
Amadeus: second loan to deliver further innovation in travel

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Amadeus: second loan to deliver further innovation in travel
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMADEUS RDI - INNOVATIVE GDS SOLUTIONS
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMADEUS RDI - INNOVATIVE GDS SOLUTIONS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications