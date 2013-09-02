AFFORESTATION AND EROSION CONTROL II

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Summary sheet
Supporting forest rehabilitation, afforestation, erosion control and forest fire-fighting activities in Turkey through the Ministry of Forestry and Water Affairs.
The operation aims at providing specific support to the Strategic Plan of the Ministry of Forestry and Water Affairs, supporting the afforestation, forest rehabilitation, erosion control and forest fire-fighting activities of Turkey's General Directorate of Forestry for the period 2014-2016.
Afforestation projects are included in Annex II of the EIA Directive, but rarely do competent authorities require a full EIA in the case of afforestation/reforestation of existing forestry land. The project will focus on afforestation, erosion control and soil rehabilitation works. It is likely to deliver multiple environmental benefits particularly climate change mitigation and adaptation and improved natural resource management, contributing to both EU and Turkish environmental policy objectives. Technical features of the project and relevant EIA procedures will be analysed during appraisal.
Tendering and subcontracting procedures for site preparation, planting, maintenance and other works will be examined during the appraisal process. These are subject to Turkey’s public procurement legislation ("PPL"), which is modelled on the EC Public Procurement Directives and is in line with these directives in several key aspects. Turkey’s public procurement system has significantly improved since the adoption of the PPL in 2002 and is currently seen as of a high standard.
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