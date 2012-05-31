IRISH SCHOOL PROGRAMME II

Summary sheet
Part-financing of the school capital investment programme defined and implemented by the Department of Education and Skills (DES) of Ireland for the period 2012-2015
The programme comprises the construction, extension and refurbishment of several small-scale (individual cost below EUR 25m) school facilities located all over Ireland. The new schools will have attractive designs and are intended to improve the quality and efficiency of education services delivery.
Schools are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment, though the project can be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal the EIA screening decision taken by the competent authority.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.