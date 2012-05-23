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GLENNMONT CLEAN ENERGY FUND EUROPE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,100,000
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 50,100,000
Energy : € 50,100,000
Signature date(s)
2/12/2013 : € 50,100,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GLENNMONT CLEAN ENERGY FUND EUROPE II
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GLENNMONT CLEAN ENERGY FUND EUROPE II
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB invests €50m into second Glennmont Fund

Summary sheet

Release date
18 March 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/12/2013
20120523
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GLENNMONT CLEAN ENERGY FUND EUROPE II
Glennmont Partners
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Not disclosed.
EUR 450 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

A renewable energy infrastructure fund focusing on onshore wind, solar PV and biomass projects in Europe.

The Fund aims to make a commercial return whilst contributing to the targeted increase of the share of electricity from renewable energy sources in EU to 20% by 2020.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most, if not all, of the renewable energy projects financed by the Fund (onshore wind farms, solar PV, biomass) are expected to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, in which case the projects would be subject to an EIA based on a case-by-case decision or defined criteria set by the competent authority. The promoter’s capacity and procedures will be assessed to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy.

The Fund’s investment guidelines will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied by the underlying investments financed by the Fund are in line with the provisions of the relevant Directives. Most, if not all, projects financed by the Fund are expected not to be subject to public procurement procedures as outlined in Directive 2004/17/EC.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GLENNMONT CLEAN ENERGY FUND EUROPE II
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GLENNMONT CLEAN ENERGY FUND EUROPE II
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB invests €50m into second Glennmont Fund

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GLENNMONT CLEAN ENERGY FUND EUROPE II
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47413920
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120523
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GLENNMONT CLEAN ENERGY FUND EUROPE II
Publication Date
16 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126594356
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120523
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GLENNMONT CLEAN ENERGY FUND EUROPE II
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GLENNMONT CLEAN ENERGY FUND EUROPE II
Other links
Summary sheet
GLENNMONT CLEAN ENERGY FUND EUROPE II
Data sheet
GLENNMONT CLEAN ENERGY FUND EUROPE II
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB invests €50m into second Glennmont Fund

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB invests €50m into second Glennmont Fund
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GLENNMONT CLEAN ENERGY FUND EUROPE II
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GLENNMONT CLEAN ENERGY FUND EUROPE II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications