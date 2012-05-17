AUTOLIV SAFETY SYSTEMS R&D II

Summary sheet
Research and Development into automotive safety systems for the period 2013-2016.
The project proposed for financing will include RDI activities for the development of innovative safety technologies for motor vehicles. Some of the project objectives include finding new system solutions or combinations within active and passive technologies, accelerating the development and increasing the adoption of low cost active safety systems, further capitalising on the electronics integration trend.
The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2011/92/EU. Any possible environmental issue will however be verified during the project appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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Documents
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