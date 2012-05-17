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AUTOLIV SAFETY SYSTEMS R&D II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 30,000,000
Germany : € 36,000,000
Sweden : € 134,000,000
Industry : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/07/2013 : € 30,000,000
16/07/2013 : € 36,000,000
16/07/2013 : € 134,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOLIV SAFETY SYSTEMS R&D II

Summary sheet

Release date
4 February 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/07/2013
20120517
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AUTOLIV SAFETY SYSTEMS R&D II
AUTOLIV AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 425 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Research and Development into automotive safety systems for the period 2013-2016.

The project proposed for financing will include RDI activities for the development of innovative safety technologies for motor vehicles. Some of the project objectives include finding new system solutions or combinations within active and passive technologies, accelerating the development and increasing the adoption of low cost active safety systems, further capitalising on the electronics integration trend.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2011/92/EU. Any possible environmental issue will however be verified during the project appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
10/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOLIV SAFETY SYSTEMS R&D II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOLIV SAFETY SYSTEMS R&D II
Publication Date
10 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47042404
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120517
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Germany
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOLIV SAFETY SYSTEMS R&D II
Other links
Summary sheet
AUTOLIV SAFETY SYSTEMS R&D II
Data sheet
AUTOLIV SAFETY SYSTEMS R&D II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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