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SCA HYGIENE AND FOREST PRODUCTS RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 211,421,322.78
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 211,421,322.78
Industry : € 211,421,322.78
Signature date(s)
30/09/2013 : € 211,421,322.78
Other links
Related public register
12/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCA HYGIENE AND FOREST PRODUCTS RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
12 February 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/09/2013
20120503
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SCA HYGIENE AND FOREST PRODUCTS RDI
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AB SCA (PUBL)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
SEK 1850 million (EUR 219 million)
SEK 3713 million (EUR 439 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns SCA’s investments in research, development and innovation related to personal care, tissue and forestry products over the period of 2013-2016.

These investments focus on three main areas: i) supporting the development and innovation of new products and services, notably in the hygiene and tissue product segments, targeting at consumer well-being; ii) developing environmentally friendlier and more energy efficient solutions and processes; and iii) improving efficiency and reducing cost of various manufacturing processes.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in Research and Development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, and which would therefore not require an EIA under Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. At appraisal, it will be determined if any of the work to be carried out would require a change to existing environmental permits.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
12/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCA HYGIENE AND FOREST PRODUCTS RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCA HYGIENE AND FOREST PRODUCTS RDI
Publication Date
12 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47363673
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120503
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCA HYGIENE AND FOREST PRODUCTS RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
SCA HYGIENE AND FOREST PRODUCTS RDI
Data sheet
SCA HYGIENE AND FOREST PRODUCTS RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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