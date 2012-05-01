PORTI DI CIVITAVECCHIA E FIUMICINO

Summary sheet
Expansion of the port of Civitavecchia and construction of a new ferry terminal in Fiumicino.
The Ports of Rome and Lazio constitute a key node of the motorways of the sea network in the Western Mediterranean region. The project will contribute to the development of short sea shipping and will provide the infrastructure needed to meet growing needs in the maritime trade lanes among Western Mediterranean European countries, as well as between Italy and North of Africa.
The compliance of the project with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, including the status of environmental studies and public consultation, mitigation measures, and biodiversity assessment requirements will be verified during appraisal.
The promoter is a contracting authority within the meaning of Directive 2004/17/EC of 31 March 2004. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been / shall be tendered in line with the rules and principles of the EU Treaty, as well as the above procurement legislation, with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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