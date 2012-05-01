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PORTI DI CIVITAVECCHIA E FIUMICINO

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 129,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 129,000,000
Transport : € 129,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/06/2023 : € 29,000,000
29/11/2018 : € 50,000,000
21/06/2023 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Opere Strategiche per il Porto di Civitavecchia - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Variante al Piano Regolatore Portuale del porto di Fiumicino - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Variante al Piano Regolatore Portuale (anno 2004) del Porto di Civitavecchia (RM) - IT
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTI DI CIVITAVECCHIA E FIUMICINO
Related press
Italy: EIB supports the upgrading and expansion of the Ports of Rome and Lazio
Related press
Italy: EIB and CDP provide €80 million for the expansion of Rome ports

Summary sheet

Release date
22 March 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/11/2018
20120501
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PORTO DI CIVITAVECCHIA
AUTORITA PORTUALE DI CIVITAVECCHIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 129 million
EUR 515 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Expansion of the port of Civitavecchia and construction of a new ferry terminal in Fiumicino.

The Ports of Rome and Lazio constitute a key node of the motorways of the sea network in the Western Mediterranean region. The project will contribute to the development of short sea shipping and will provide the infrastructure needed to meet growing needs in the maritime trade lanes among Western Mediterranean European countries, as well as between Italy and North of Africa.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The compliance of the project with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, including the status of environmental studies and public consultation, mitigation measures, and biodiversity assessment requirements will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter is a contracting authority within the meaning of Directive 2004/17/EC of 31 March 2004. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been / shall be tendered in line with the rules and principles of the EU Treaty, as well as the above procurement legislation, with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Comments

n.a.

Related documents
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTI DI CIVITAVECCHIA E FIUMICINO
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Opere Strategiche per il Porto di Civitavecchia - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Variante al Piano Regolatore Portuale del porto di Fiumicino - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Variante al Piano Regolatore Portuale (anno 2004) del Porto di Civitavecchia (RM) - IT
Related press
Italy: EIB supports the upgrading and expansion of the Ports of Rome and Lazio
Related press
Italy: EIB and CDP provide €80 million for the expansion of Rome ports

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTI DI CIVITAVECCHIA E FIUMICINO
Publication Date
13 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85537214
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120501
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTI DI CIVITAVECCHIA E FIUMICINO
Other links
Summary sheet
PORTO DI CIVITAVECCHIA
Data sheet
PORTI DI CIVITAVECCHIA E FIUMICINO
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Opere Strategiche per il Porto di Civitavecchia - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Variante al Piano Regolatore Portuale del porto di Fiumicino - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Variante al Piano Regolatore Portuale (anno 2004) del Porto di Civitavecchia (RM) - IT
Related press
Italy: EIB supports the upgrading and expansion of the Ports of Rome and Lazio
Related press
Italy: EIB and CDP provide €80 million for the expansion of Rome ports

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB supports the upgrading and expansion of the Ports of Rome and Lazio
Related press
Italy: EIB and CDP provide €80 million for the expansion of Rome ports
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Opere Strategiche per il Porto di Civitavecchia - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Variante al Piano Regolatore Portuale del porto di Fiumicino - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Variante al Piano Regolatore Portuale (anno 2004) del Porto di Civitavecchia (RM) - IT
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTI DI CIVITAVECCHIA E FIUMICINO

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications