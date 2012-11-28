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BUCHAREST S1 THERMAL REHABILITATION II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 95,094,434
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 95,094,434
Services : € 95,094,434
Signature date(s)
23/07/2014 : € 22,470,000
27/03/2015 : € 22,624,434
18/12/2015 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST S1 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BUCHAREST S1 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Related press
Romania: EIB continues to support investments increasing energy efficiency of residential buildings in Bucharest
Related press
Romania: EIB continues to support investment to increase energy efficiency of residential buildings in Bucharest

Summary sheet

Release date
28 November 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/07/2014
20120498
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BUCHAREST S1 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
MUNICIPIUL BUCURESTI - SECTORUL 1
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 95 million
EUR 182 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Public administration and defence; compulsory social security
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the thermal rehabilitation of multi-storey residential buildings located in Sector 1 Bucharest. The investments will extend to 457 buildings comprising about 26 100 apartments, which shall be refurbished during 2014-2017. The investment will focus on thermal energy efficiency improvements of the building envelope (wall insulation, windows, roof and cellar insulation). The project follows up on the 1st phase of the energy efficiency programme for residential buildings undertaken by the Municipality of Sector 1 of Bucharest and financed by the EIB in 2011.

The proposed investments aim at reducing energy losses in multi-family lodgements and thus reducing consumption of energy resources. Thermal rehabilitation of multi-storey residential buildings is part of the National Energy Efficiency Action Plan of Romania aimed at bringing environmental benefits by supporting projects that help to reduce air pollution and mitigate climate change. For all buildings refurbished under the operation, energy performance certificates will be required. An independent verification of the quality of works and achieved energy savings will be implemented under the supervision of the Bank for selected buildings.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation will bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that reduce energy consumption and thus help to reduce air pollution and mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have limited negative environmental impacts. The Bank will assess the promoter’s capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations, if applicable, as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

The promoter is a public entity and therefore public procurement rules will apply. The Bank will review systems and procedures applied by the promoter during appraisal to ensure that the promoter will follow suitable procurement procedures, ensuring an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices, such that contracts will be in line with the project’s best interests. The review will include verifying compliance with relevant national and EU legislation on procurement, which may include publication in the OJEU, where appropriate.

Related documents
22/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST S1 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BUCHAREST S1 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Other links
Related press
Romania: EIB continues to support investments increasing energy efficiency of residential buildings in Bucharest
Related press
Romania: EIB continues to support investment to increase energy efficiency of residential buildings in Bucharest

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST S1 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Publication Date
22 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53106165
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120498
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BUCHAREST S1 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
190594366
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120498
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST S1 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BUCHAREST S1 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Other links
Summary sheet
BUCHAREST S1 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Data sheet
BUCHAREST S1 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Related press
Romania: EIB continues to support investments increasing energy efficiency of residential buildings in Bucharest
Related press
Romania: EIB continues to support investment to increase energy efficiency of residential buildings in Bucharest

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Romania: EIB continues to support investments increasing energy efficiency of residential buildings in Bucharest
Related press
Romania: EIB continues to support investment to increase energy efficiency of residential buildings in Bucharest
Other links
Related public register
22/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST S1 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BUCHAREST S1 THERMAL REHABILITATION II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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