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BANQUE DE TAHITI GLOBAL LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 8,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
French Polynesia : € 8,000,000
Credit lines : € 8,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/03/2013 : € 8,000,000
Other links
Related press
French Polynesia: EIB and Banque de Tahiti confirm their partnership and continue to combine forces in support of SMEs in French Polynesia
Related press
French Polynesia: EIB and Banque de Tahiti help business investment

Summary sheet

Release date
21 February 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/03/2013
20120496
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BANQUE DE TAHITI GLOBAL LOAN
Banque de Tahiti
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 8 million
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Global loan for long-term financing of investment projects being implemented by (i) private sector SMEs and Mid-Caps operating in productive sectors and (ii) commercially run public sector companies in French Polynesia.

Improving access to term finance under favourable conditions, the operation will support French Polynesia's strategy for enhancing economic growth and employment through the financing of small and medium scale productive investments in eligible sectors. Projects will be carried out by the final beneficiaries in line with the conditions for the implementation of the EIB Global Loans.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The financial intermediary (Banque de Tahiti) shall ensure that the final beneficiaries undertake to implement and operate the relevant investments in conformity with national environment law and the applicable principles of EU law.

The financial intermediary will be required to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the investments that the Bank finances are in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement and national procurement legislation.

Other links
Related press
French Polynesia: EIB and Banque de Tahiti confirm their partnership and continue to combine forces in support of SMEs in French Polynesia
Related press
French Polynesia: EIB and Banque de Tahiti help business investment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
French Polynesia: EIB and Banque de Tahiti confirm their partnership and continue to combine forces in support of SMEs in French Polynesia
Related press
French Polynesia: EIB and Banque de Tahiti help business investment
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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