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GAS IMPORT FACILITY LITHUANIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 87,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Lithuania : € 87,000,000
Energy : € 87,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/07/2013 : € 87,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAS IMPORT FACILITY LITHUANIA
Related public register
09/04/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Gas Import Facility Lithuania
Related public register
21/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GAS IMPORT FACILITY LITHUANIA
Related press
Lithuania: EIB supports the construction of LNG terminal

Summary sheet

Release date
4 April 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/07/2013
20120490
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GAS IMPORT FACILITY LITHUANIA
AB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 73 million
EUR 182 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of installing infrastructure to accommodate a floating LNG storage and regasification vessel in the port of Klaipeda, Lithuania and connecting the facility to the national gas grid.

The project is a critical component of Lithuania’s energy strategy in line with the EU regulation on security of supply and specifically the N-1 principle, which requires backup for gas supply failures and diversification of energy sources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will require an EIA per the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (2011/92/EU).

The promoter is required to tender works, supplies and services contracts following procurement rules of relevant national and EU legislation, as defined by Directive 2004/17/EC, including publication in the Official Journal of the EU where appropriate.

Related documents
11/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAS IMPORT FACILITY LITHUANIA
09/04/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Gas Import Facility Lithuania
21/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GAS IMPORT FACILITY LITHUANIA
Other links
Related press
Lithuania: EIB supports the construction of LNG terminal

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAS IMPORT FACILITY LITHUANIA
Publication Date
11 Mar 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47293968
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120490
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Gas Import Facility Lithuania
Publication Date
9 Apr 2013
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219665
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120490
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GAS IMPORT FACILITY LITHUANIA
Publication Date
21 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69290321
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120490
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAS IMPORT FACILITY LITHUANIA
Related public register
09/04/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Gas Import Facility Lithuania
Related public register
21/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GAS IMPORT FACILITY LITHUANIA
Other links
Summary sheet
GAS IMPORT FACILITY LITHUANIA
Data sheet
GAS IMPORT FACILITY LITHUANIA
Related press
Lithuania: EIB supports the construction of LNG terminal

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Lithuania: EIB supports the construction of LNG terminal
Other links
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAS IMPORT FACILITY LITHUANIA
Related public register
09/04/2013 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Gas Import Facility Lithuania
Related public register
21/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GAS IMPORT FACILITY LITHUANIA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications