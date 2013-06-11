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GREEN FOR GROWTH FUND II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
North Macedonia : € 625,000
Bosnia and Herzegovina : € 1,250,000
Moldova : € 1,250,000
Montenegro : € 1,250,000
Azerbaijan : € 1,250,000
Albania : € 1,875,000
Croatia : € 2,500,000
Serbia : € 2,500,000
Türkiye : € 2,500,000
Ukraine : € 2,500,000
Georgia : € 3,750,000
Armenia : € 3,750,000
Energy : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/12/2013 : € 625,000
3/12/2013 : € 1,250,000
3/12/2013 : € 1,250,000
3/12/2013 : € 1,250,000
3/12/2013 : € 1,250,000
3/12/2013 : € 1,875,000
3/12/2013 : € 2,500,000
3/12/2013 : € 2,500,000
3/12/2013 : € 2,500,000
3/12/2013 : € 2,500,000
3/12/2013 : € 3,750,000
3/12/2013 : € 3,750,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEN FOR GROWTH FUND II

Summary sheet

Release date
11 June 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/12/2013
20120480
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GREEN FOR GROWTH FUND II
Green for Growth Fund, Southeast Europe SA, SICAV-SIF
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 190 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

An increase of EIB investment in the Green for Growth Fund, targeting energy efficiency and smaller renewable energy investments in the South-Eastern Europe and Eastern Neighbourhood regions.

The fund’s mission is to contribute, in the form of a public-private partnership with layered risk-return structure, to enhancing energy efficiency and renewable energy in the targeted regions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most of the current and future projects do not fall under the EIA Directive 85/337/EC, as amended, in which case the projects would not be subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). If an underlying investment would be subject to an EIA, the fund manager will be required to obtain the non-technical summary of it, and where relevant written confirmation from the competent authority that the investment will not have any significant negative impact on sites of nature conservation.

The fund’s investment guidelines will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied by the underlying investments financed by the fund are in line with the provisions of the relevant Directives and EIB requirements as applicable.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEN FOR GROWTH FUND II
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEN FOR GROWTH FUND II
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48418853
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120480
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Enlargement Countries
European Union
Countries
Armenia
Albania
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Türkiye
Montenegro
Moldova
Georgia
Croatia
Azerbaijan
Ukraine
Serbia
North Macedonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEN FOR GROWTH FUND II
Other links
Summary sheet
GREEN FOR GROWTH FUND II
Data sheet
GREEN FOR GROWTH FUND II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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