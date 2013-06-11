GREEN FOR GROWTH FUND II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
An increase of EIB investment in the Green for Growth Fund, targeting energy efficiency and smaller renewable energy investments in the South-Eastern Europe and Eastern Neighbourhood regions.
The fund’s mission is to contribute, in the form of a public-private partnership with layered risk-return structure, to enhancing energy efficiency and renewable energy in the targeted regions.
Most of the current and future projects do not fall under the EIA Directive 85/337/EC, as amended, in which case the projects would not be subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). If an underlying investment would be subject to an EIA, the fund manager will be required to obtain the non-technical summary of it, and where relevant written confirmation from the competent authority that the investment will not have any significant negative impact on sites of nature conservation.
The fund’s investment guidelines will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied by the underlying investments financed by the fund are in line with the provisions of the relevant Directives and EIB requirements as applicable.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.