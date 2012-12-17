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SLOVAKIA FORESTRY AND ENVIRONMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovakia : € 120,000,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/03/2014 : € 120,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SLOVAKIA FORESTRY AND ENVIRONMENT
Related public register
15/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SLOVAKIA FORESTRY AND ENVIRONMENT
Related press
Slovakia: EIB supports the forestry sector with EUR 120 million

Summary sheet

Release date
17 December 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/03/2014
20120478
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SLOVAKIA FORESTRY AND ENVIRONMENT
MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 120 million
EUR 2177 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Co-financing of selected measures of the Slovakian Rural Development Programme

The EIB project will support afforestation, improved forest management and protection, and small-scale rural and agricultural infrastructure. Specific, long-term orientated Rural Development Programme measures will be included. Investments will take place all over the country.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation will actively seek to promote sustainable afforestation and rural environmental management both in selection and implementation of subprojects. Certain activities may require an EIA subject to the judgment of the competent authority, in accordance with Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (2011/92/EU). Where an action may affect a Natura 2000 site (designated according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank requires the promoter to follow the directives’ procedures as transposed into national law.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall been be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EC and Dir 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SLOVAKIA FORESTRY AND ENVIRONMENT
15/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SLOVAKIA FORESTRY AND ENVIRONMENT
Other links
Related press
Slovakia: EIB supports the forestry sector with EUR 120 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SLOVAKIA FORESTRY AND ENVIRONMENT
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
46926810
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120478
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SLOVAKIA FORESTRY AND ENVIRONMENT
Publication Date
15 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
71590389
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120478
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SLOVAKIA FORESTRY AND ENVIRONMENT
Related public register
15/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SLOVAKIA FORESTRY AND ENVIRONMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
SLOVAKIA FORESTRY AND ENVIRONMENT
Data sheet
SLOVAKIA FORESTRY AND ENVIRONMENT
Related press
Slovakia: EIB supports the forestry sector with EUR 120 million

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Slovakia: EIB supports the forestry sector with EUR 120 million
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SLOVAKIA FORESTRY AND ENVIRONMENT
Related public register
15/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SLOVAKIA FORESTRY AND ENVIRONMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications