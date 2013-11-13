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BMW INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 400,000,000
Industry : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2013 : € 400,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BMW INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES RDI
Related public register
12/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BMW INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
13 November 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2013
20120471
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BMW INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES RDI
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
EUR 831 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The R&D project aims at the further reduction of BMW's fleet average GHG emissions, adding up alternative drive train technologies such as fuel cell, hydrogen and battery technologies for electric cars, including also light weight materials. The project covers the period 2013-2016.

The project has two major components. The first includes the promoter’s R&D investments in fuel efficiency and CO2 reducing innovative technologies, including developments in conventional internal combustion engines, electric mobility, hydrogen fuel cell technologies and light weighting technologies. The second component includes the promoter’s expenditures in vocational training for the company’s manufacturing operations.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2011/92/EU. Any possible environmental issue will however be verified during the project appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BMW INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES RDI
12/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BMW INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BMW INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES RDI
Publication Date
2 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49135359
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120471
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BMW INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES RDI
Publication Date
12 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78618182
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120471
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BMW INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES RDI
Related public register
12/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BMW INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
BMW INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES RDI
Data sheet
BMW INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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