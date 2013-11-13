BMW INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES RDI

Summary sheet
The R&D project aims at the further reduction of BMW's fleet average GHG emissions, adding up alternative drive train technologies such as fuel cell, hydrogen and battery technologies for electric cars, including also light weight materials. The project covers the period 2013-2016.
The project has two major components. The first includes the promoter’s R&D investments in fuel efficiency and CO2 reducing innovative technologies, including developments in conventional internal combustion engines, electric mobility, hydrogen fuel cell technologies and light weighting technologies. The second component includes the promoter’s expenditures in vocational training for the company’s manufacturing operations.
The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2011/92/EU. Any possible environmental issue will however be verified during the project appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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