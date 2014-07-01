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PUBLIC R&D PROGRAMS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 515,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 515,000,000
Services : € 257,500,000
Education : € 257,500,000
Signature date(s)
11/12/2014 : € 257,500,000
11/12/2014 : € 257,500,000
Other links
Related public register
22/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PUBLIC R&D PROGRAMS
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PUBLIC R&D PROGRAMS
Related press
Spain: EIB provides EUR 515 million loan for public RDI investment programme

Summary sheet

Release date
1 July 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2014
20120468
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PUBLIC R&D PROGRAMS
MINISTERIO DE ECONOMIA Y COMPETITIVIDAD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 515 million
EUR 1032 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of R&D activities and investments in public research infrastructures and organisations across Spain.

This investment programme concerns co-financing of selected public investments as envisaged in the Spanish National Strategic Plan for Scientific and Technological Research and Innovation (2013-2016). The allocation of funds to beneficiaries will be organised via competitive tenders.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project’s operational RDI activities do not fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive. Most of the RDI activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already used for the same scope and as such do not require a mandatory EIA. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the promoter's procedures in place to ensure compliance with the relevant environmental regulations.

The Bank will require the Promoter, as a public administration entity, to follow the EU public procurement rules (directives 2004/17/EC and 2007/18/EC) as implemented by national law. This shall include publication in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. The promoter plans to award generally RDI funds competitively through calls for tender.

Related documents
22/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PUBLIC R&D PROGRAMS
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PUBLIC R&D PROGRAMS
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB provides EUR 515 million loan for public RDI investment programme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PUBLIC R&D PROGRAMS
Publication Date
22 Oct 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55534946
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120468
Sector(s)
Services
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PUBLIC R&D PROGRAMS
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122723577
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120468
Sector(s)
Services
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PUBLIC R&D PROGRAMS
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PUBLIC R&D PROGRAMS
Other links
Summary sheet
PUBLIC R&D PROGRAMS
Data sheet
PUBLIC R&D PROGRAMS
Related press
Spain: EIB provides EUR 515 million loan for public RDI investment programme

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB provides EUR 515 million loan for public RDI investment programme
Other links
Related public register
22/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PUBLIC R&D PROGRAMS
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PUBLIC R&D PROGRAMS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications