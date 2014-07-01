PUBLIC R&D PROGRAMS

Summary sheet
Financing of R&D activities and investments in public research infrastructures and organisations across Spain.
This investment programme concerns co-financing of selected public investments as envisaged in the Spanish National Strategic Plan for Scientific and Technological Research and Innovation (2013-2016). The allocation of funds to beneficiaries will be organised via competitive tenders.
The project’s operational RDI activities do not fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive. Most of the RDI activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already used for the same scope and as such do not require a mandatory EIA. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the promoter's procedures in place to ensure compliance with the relevant environmental regulations.
The Bank will require the Promoter, as a public administration entity, to follow the EU public procurement rules (directives 2004/17/EC and 2007/18/EC) as implemented by national law. This shall include publication in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. The promoter plans to award generally RDI funds competitively through calls for tender.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.