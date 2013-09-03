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PROGRAMME DE MODERNISATION ROUTIERE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 150,000,000
Transport : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/03/2014 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROGRAMME DE MODERNISATION ROUTIERE
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PROGRAMME DE MODERNISATION ROUTIERE
Related press
New EIB financing in Morocco: €150 million for road modernisation

Summary sheet

Release date
3 September 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/03/2014
20120465
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PROGRAMME DE MODERNISATION ROUTIERE
Direction des Routes et de la Circulation Routière (DRCR)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 millions
EUR 300 millions
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Programme d'amélioration du réseau routier marocain et son adaptation au trafic. Il s'agit d'un programme multi-composante, comprenant (i) la réhabilitation d'ouvrages d'art, (ii) des aménagements de sécurité et (iii) la réhabilitation et l'augmentation de capacité de certaines routes.

La finalité du projet est de favoriser un développement économique et social équilibré en permettant une amélioration de la circulation des biens et des personnes et un meilleur accès aux infrastructures de bases et aux services sociaux.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Les impacts environnementaux devraient être limités puisque la plupart des composantes s’exécuteront sur les emprises existantes. Cependant, des impacts environnementaux réversibles sont prévisibles dans quelques situations. Le programme s'assurera que la totalité des composantes répondent aux normes environnementales en vigueur et qu'elles satisfont aux obligations résultant de l'évaluation environnementale et sociale.

Le promoteur, ayant déjà bénéficié de financement de la Banque pour des projets précédents, connait bien les procédures de la Banque en matière de passation des marchés et applique des appels d’offres ouverts à la concurrence internationale.

Comments

Cette opération est couverte par la Garantie UE pour les prêts BEI en dehors de l’UE.

Related documents
20/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROGRAMME DE MODERNISATION ROUTIERE
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PROGRAMME DE MODERNISATION ROUTIERE
Other links
Related press
New EIB financing in Morocco: €150 million for road modernisation

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROGRAMME DE MODERNISATION ROUTIERE
Publication Date
20 Jan 2015
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56921975
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120465
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PROGRAMME DE MODERNISATION ROUTIERE
Publication Date
31 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
248040199
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120465
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROGRAMME DE MODERNISATION ROUTIERE
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PROGRAMME DE MODERNISATION ROUTIERE
Other links
Summary sheet
PROGRAMME DE MODERNISATION ROUTIERE
Data sheet
PROGRAMME DE MODERNISATION ROUTIERE
Related press
New EIB financing in Morocco: €150 million for road modernisation

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
New EIB financing in Morocco: €150 million for road modernisation
Other links
Related public register
20/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROGRAMME DE MODERNISATION ROUTIERE
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PROGRAMME DE MODERNISATION ROUTIERE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications