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DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN IV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 100,000,000
Education : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/03/2013 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
28/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN IV
Related public register
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN IV
Related press
Hungary: EIB continues to support student loans

Summary sheet

Release date
14 November 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/03/2013
20120450
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN IV
DIAKHITEL KOZPONT ZRT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 140 million
EUR 283 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing part of the costs of third level studies by providing loans to higher education students through Diákhitel Központ Rt. (Diákhitel).

This student loan is in line with the EU priority objective of employment and growth, as it supports access to higher education to an estimated 14% of the qualified Hungarian students, who would not have otherwise the means for financing Higher Education studies. As a result, significant benefits will accrue to Hungarian graduates not only in terms of job opportunities, but also in terms of earnings and thus value-added to the national economy. The operation is taking place at a time of persistent economic crisis. Hungary is facing an unemployment rate of 12%, affecting unevenly the young population, which exhibits an unemployment rate of 26.1%.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project does not comprise any capital investment in new research infrastructure. In the light of this and of its immaterial nature, the project does not fall under any of the annexes of the Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore does not need an Environmental Impact Assessment.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project (if any) have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EC or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
28/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN IV
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN IV
Other links
Related press
Hungary: EIB continues to support student loans

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN IV
Publication Date
28 May 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
46321180
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120450
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN IV
Publication Date
17 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135540314
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120450
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN IV
Related public register
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN IV
Other links
Summary sheet
DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN IV
Data sheet
DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN IV
Related press
Hungary: EIB continues to support student loans

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Hungary: EIB continues to support student loans
Other links
Related public register
28/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN IV
Related public register
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN IV

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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