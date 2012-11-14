DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN IV

Summary sheet
Financing part of the costs of third level studies by providing loans to higher education students through Diákhitel Központ Rt. (Diákhitel).
This student loan is in line with the EU priority objective of employment and growth, as it supports access to higher education to an estimated 14% of the qualified Hungarian students, who would not have otherwise the means for financing Higher Education studies. As a result, significant benefits will accrue to Hungarian graduates not only in terms of job opportunities, but also in terms of earnings and thus value-added to the national economy. The operation is taking place at a time of persistent economic crisis. Hungary is facing an unemployment rate of 12%, affecting unevenly the young population, which exhibits an unemployment rate of 26.1%.
The project does not comprise any capital investment in new research infrastructure. In the light of this and of its immaterial nature, the project does not fall under any of the annexes of the Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore does not need an Environmental Impact Assessment.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project (if any) have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EC or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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