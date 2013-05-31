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LUNDBECK CNS DISORDER RDI RSFF

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Denmark : € 150,000,000
Industry : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/10/2013 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LUNDBECK CNS DISORDER RDI RSFF

Summary sheet

Release date
31 May 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/10/2013
20120434
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LUNDBECK CNS DISORDER RDI
H. LUNDBECK A/S
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 392 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing Lundbeck’s Neurology R&D for the 2013-2015 period for the development of new innovative patented drugs for the treatment of CNS diseases with high unmet medical need.

The project concerns the research and development (R&D) activities oriented towards disorders of the central nervous system including Parkinson’s and Alzheimer ’s disease, whereby a defect of the synaptic transmission within the nerve cells is a cause of the disease. It covers different stages of development including pre-clinical and clinical studies.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorized for the same purpose and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
07/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LUNDBECK CNS DISORDER RDI RSFF

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LUNDBECK CNS DISORDER RDI RSFF
Publication Date
7 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48457069
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120434
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LUNDBECK CNS DISORDER RDI RSFF
Other links
Summary sheet
LUNDBECK CNS DISORDER RDI
Data sheet
LUNDBECK CNS DISORDER RDI RSFF

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The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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