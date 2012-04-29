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MEDITERRANIA CAPITAL II (SICAV) PLC

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Sector(s)
Services : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/09/2013 : € 10,000,000
20/12/2012 : € 10,000,000
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Summary sheet

Release date
16 November 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2012
20120429
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FUND FOR THE MEDITERRANEAN REGION II
Mediterrània Capital Partners a Management Company incorporated in Malta.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 120 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Participation in a close-ended multi-sector private equity fund investing growth capital in multi-sector SMEs established in the Maghreb region.

The Fund's goal is to generate returns by investing in and adding value to multi-sector SMEs, based in Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia, that are seeking capital to expand their operations, enter new markets and/or finance a significant acquisition and that have the potential to become regional champions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Fund Manager is committed to comply with the Bank's Environmental and Social standards.

n.a.

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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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