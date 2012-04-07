Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Nepal : € 30,000,000
Energy : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/12/2015 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME - Initial Enviro. Exam.- Chilime Substation & Transmission Line
Related public register
01/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME - Initial Environmental Examination - Trishuli 3B Hub Substation
Related public register
23/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME - Chilime – Trishuli Transmission Line and Substations, Nepal - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
23/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME - Chilime - Trishuli Project, Nepal - Environmental and Social Management Plan
Related public register
23/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME - Chilime – Trishuli Transmission Line and Substations, Nepal - IEE Addendum
Related public register
23/11/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME - Chilime – Trishuli Transmission Line and Substations, Nepal
Related public register
23/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME - Chilime-Trishuli Transmission Line project - Land Acquisition and Compensation Plan

Summary sheet

Release date
15 May 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/12/2015
20120407
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 65 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

This project comprises the construction of high voltage transmission infrastructure required to evacuate electricity from newly-constructed hydropower plants in the Trishuli River basin into the national grid, as well as a rural electrification component to supply power to communities in the vicinity of the project areas. The project also includes an upgrade of the national Load Dispatch Centre (LDC).

The project will deliver new supplies of hydroelectricity to meet increasing demand in Kathmandu and the rest of Nepal. As such, it will address the shortage of power in the Nepalese grid as well as the efficient integration of new generation capacity from renewable sources (hydropower).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter has conducted initial environmental examinations that indicate that the impacts of the main project components are moderate, within acceptable limits and can generally be mitigated. The majority of the land required for the transmission line will be available for cultivation after completion. A limited number of households will be affected, and no existing residences will require relocation. Detailed environmental & social management and land acquisition & compensation plans will be prepared prior to the start of any construction activities. The Bank will ensure that appropriate measures are taken to protect the environment and the rights of people affected by the project, and to avoid, reduce, mitigate and compensate for the impacts.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project is carried out in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement as applicable to operations in the public sector.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME - Initial Enviro. Exam.- Chilime Substation & Transmission Line
01/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME - Initial Environmental Examination - Trishuli 3B Hub Substation
23/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME - Chilime – Trishuli Transmission Line and Substations, Nepal - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
23/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME - Chilime - Trishuli Project, Nepal - Environmental and Social Management Plan
23/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME - Chilime – Trishuli Transmission Line and Substations, Nepal - IEE Addendum
23/11/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME - Chilime – Trishuli Transmission Line and Substations, Nepal
23/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME - Chilime-Trishuli Transmission Line project - Land Acquisition and Compensation Plan
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME - Initial Enviro. Exam.- Chilime Substation & Transmission Line
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59216252
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120407
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nepal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME
Publication Date
1 Sep 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
61097195
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120407
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nepal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME - Initial Environmental Examination - Trishuli 3B Hub Substation
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57511002
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120407
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nepal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME - Chilime – Trishuli Transmission Line and Substations, Nepal - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Publication Date
23 Nov 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
71930517
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120407
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nepal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME - Chilime - Trishuli Project, Nepal - Environmental and Social Management Plan
Publication Date
23 Nov 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
71914114
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120407
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nepal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME - Chilime – Trishuli Transmission Line and Substations, Nepal - IEE Addendum
Publication Date
23 Nov 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63127432
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120407
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nepal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME - Chilime – Trishuli Transmission Line and Substations, Nepal
Publication Date
23 Nov 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63127603
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120407
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nepal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME - Chilime-Trishuli Transmission Line project - Land Acquisition and Compensation Plan
Publication Date
23 Nov 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67817608
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120407
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nepal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME - Initial Enviro. Exam.- Chilime Substation & Transmission Line
Related public register
01/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME - Initial Environmental Examination - Trishuli 3B Hub Substation
Related public register
23/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME - Chilime – Trishuli Transmission Line and Substations, Nepal - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
23/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME - Chilime - Trishuli Project, Nepal - Environmental and Social Management Plan
Related public register
23/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME - Chilime – Trishuli Transmission Line and Substations, Nepal - IEE Addendum
Related public register
23/11/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME - Chilime – Trishuli Transmission Line and Substations, Nepal
Related public register
23/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME - Chilime-Trishuli Transmission Line project - Land Acquisition and Compensation Plan
Other links
Summary sheet
NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME
Data sheet
NEPAL GRID DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

Videos

Thumbnail: Powering up rural Nepal
Powering up rural Nepal
Learn more

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications