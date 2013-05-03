YAPI KREDI CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY II

Summary sheet
The proposed facility is a Framework Loan that will be used to finance renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in Turkey.
The project would contribute to EU renewable energy and environmental policy goals, in particular as regards the climate targets. It meets the Bank’s priority objectives for energy sector lending (renewable energy sources, energy efficiency) and would support a priority objective in Turkey's Accession Partnership with the EU. Moreover, it is in line with Turkey’s national sector programme described in the Electricity Market and Security of Supply Strategy Paper (2009) which stipulates that the share of renewables in power generation should reach at least 30% by 2023.
The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and would be expected to have limited environmental impacts. The Bank will assess the promoter’s capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national law and the Bank’s environmental and social standards as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy.
The Bank will review systems and procedures applied by the promoter during appraisal, including compliance with relevant national legislation and EIB’s Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.