Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

YAPI KREDI CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 99,388,379.21
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 99,388,379.21
Energy : € 99,388,379.21
Signature date(s)
24/07/2013 : € 99,388,379.21
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - YAPI KREDI CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY II
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - YAPI KREDI CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY II

Summary sheet

Release date
3 May 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/07/2013
20120398
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
YAPI KREDI CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY II
Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 99 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The proposed facility is a Framework Loan that will be used to finance renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in Turkey.

The project would contribute to EU renewable energy and environmental policy goals, in particular as regards the climate targets. It meets the Bank’s priority objectives for energy sector lending (renewable energy sources, energy efficiency) and would support a priority objective in Turkey's Accession Partnership with the EU. Moreover, it is in line with Turkey’s national sector programme described in the Electricity Market and Security of Supply Strategy Paper (2009) which stipulates that the share of renewables in power generation should reach at least 30% by 2023.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and would be expected to have limited environmental impacts. The Bank will assess the promoter’s capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national law and the Bank’s environmental and social standards as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy.

The Bank will review systems and procedures applied by the promoter during appraisal, including compliance with relevant national legislation and EIB’s Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - YAPI KREDI CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY II
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - YAPI KREDI CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - YAPI KREDI CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY II
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
46399453
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120398
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - YAPI KREDI CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY II
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124696547
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120398
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - YAPI KREDI CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY II
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - YAPI KREDI CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY II
Other links
Summary sheet
YAPI KREDI CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY II
Data sheet
YAPI KREDI CLIMATE CHANGE FACILITY II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications