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ROAD F-21 UYUNI - TUPIZA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,029,396.63
Countries
Sector(s)
Bolivia : € 50,029,396.63
Transport : € 50,029,396.63
Signature date(s)
27/06/2014 : € 50,029,396.63
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROAD F-21 UYUNI - TUPIZA
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ROAD F-21 TRANCHE UYUNI - TUPIZA - Declaratoria de impacto ambiental (DIA)
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ROAD F-21 UYUNI - TUPIZA
Related press
Bolivia: EIB lends EUR 50 million for F21 highway

Summary sheet

Release date
18 March 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/06/2014
20120397
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ROAD F-21 TRANCHE UYUNI - TUPIZA
ABC – Administradora Boliviana de Carreteras
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 130 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the upgrade of a 188km road between Uyuni and Tupiza.

The Uyuni – Atocha – Tupiza road is part of the “Corredor de Integración Central Sur” which connects the Departments of Potosí, Chiquisaca y Tarija, and as such corridors to Chile, Argentina and Paraguay. This project will have a significant impact on Bolivia’s regional integration, both domestically and internationally. This enhanced internal and international connectivity will increase and diversify exports and will further develop the tourism sector and will foster economic development in the area, improving living conditions of communities by incorporating them effectively into the national economy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank shall investigate environmental and social aspects during appraisal and verify that the promoter has followed the relevant EU environmental and social principles, standards and practices. The Bank shall also verify the acceptability of the project in terms of likely environmental impacts and proposed mitigation and compensation measures.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROAD F-21 UYUNI - TUPIZA
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ROAD F-21 TRANCHE UYUNI - TUPIZA - Declaratoria de impacto ambiental (DIA)
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ROAD F-21 UYUNI - TUPIZA
Other links
Related press
Bolivia: EIB lends EUR 50 million for F21 highway

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROAD F-21 UYUNI - TUPIZA
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47398945
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120397
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Bolivia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ROAD F-21 TRANCHE UYUNI - TUPIZA - Declaratoria de impacto ambiental (DIA)
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220137
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120397
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Bolivia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ROAD F-21 UYUNI - TUPIZA
Publication Date
17 Jun 2014
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221102
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120397
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Bolivia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROAD F-21 UYUNI - TUPIZA
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ROAD F-21 TRANCHE UYUNI - TUPIZA - Declaratoria de impacto ambiental (DIA)
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ROAD F-21 UYUNI - TUPIZA
Other links
Summary sheet
ROAD F-21 TRANCHE UYUNI - TUPIZA
Data sheet
ROAD F-21 UYUNI - TUPIZA
Related press
Bolivia: EIB lends EUR 50 million for F21 highway

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Bolivia: EIB lends EUR 50 million for F21 highway
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROAD F-21 UYUNI - TUPIZA
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ROAD F-21 TRANCHE UYUNI - TUPIZA - Declaratoria de impacto ambiental (DIA)
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ROAD F-21 UYUNI - TUPIZA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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