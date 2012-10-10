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UK PORTS UPGRADE - PORT OF SOUTHAMPTON

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 81,661,222.59
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 81,661,222.59
Transport : € 81,661,222.59
Signature date(s)
5/07/2013 : € 81,661,222.59
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Marchwood widening - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Upgrade of Berths - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - SACD - EN
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UK PORTS UPGRADE - PORT OF SOUTHAMPTON
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UK PORTS UPGRADE - PORT OF SOUTHAMPTON
Related press
United Kingdom: Associated British Ports: EIB loan to boost UK’s international trade

Summary sheet

Release date
10 October 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/07/2013
20120385
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UK PORTS UPGRADE - PORT OF SOUTHAMPTON
ASSOCIATED BRITISH PORTS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 87 million (GBP 70 million)
EUR 174 million (GBP 140 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Upgrade of container berths and marine access channel at the Port of Southampton to accommodate large container vessels

The project aims at providing the infrastructure needed to accomodate the current and next generation of ultra-large container ships which are expected to be deployed on the Far East-Europe routes.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The upgrading of berths 201-202 has been the subject of a full EIA, including environmental impact studies (EIS), biodiversity assessments, and public consultation. The EIS non-technical summary (NTS) has been provided to the Bank. EIA procedures for the marine access channel deepening and widening works are underway. Compliance with the SEA directive, the Water Framework Directive, climate change adaptation issues, the EIA process and status of authorisations, biodiversity assessment requirements, residual impacts of the project, as well as compensation measures and monitoring for the project will be reviewed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UK PORTS UPGRADE - PORT OF SOUTHAMPTON
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UK PORTS UPGRADE - PORT OF SOUTHAMPTON
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Marchwood widening - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Upgrade of Berths - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - SACD - EN
Related press
United Kingdom: Associated British Ports: EIB loan to boost UK’s international trade

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UK PORTS UPGRADE - PORT OF SOUTHAMPTON
Publication Date
12 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66412029
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120385
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UK PORTS UPGRADE - PORT OF SOUTHAMPTON
Publication Date
14 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79026575
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120385
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UK PORTS UPGRADE - PORT OF SOUTHAMPTON
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UK PORTS UPGRADE - PORT OF SOUTHAMPTON
Other links
Summary sheet
UK PORTS UPGRADE - PORT OF SOUTHAMPTON
Data sheet
UK PORTS UPGRADE - PORT OF SOUTHAMPTON
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Marchwood widening - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Upgrade of Berths - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - SACD - EN
Related press
United Kingdom: Associated British Ports: EIB loan to boost UK’s international trade

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: Associated British Ports: EIB loan to boost UK’s international trade
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Marchwood widening - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Upgrade of Berths - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - SACD - EN
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UK PORTS UPGRADE - PORT OF SOUTHAMPTON
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UK PORTS UPGRADE - PORT OF SOUTHAMPTON

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications