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REGION CENTRE LYCEES HQE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 350,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 350,000,000
Education : € 350,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/09/2013 : € 350,000,000
Other links
Related public register
28/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGION CENTRE LYCEES HQE
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REGION CENTRE LYCEES HQE
Related press
France: Centre Region: EUR 350m loan for the modernisation of lycées and vocational and apprentice training infrastructure

Summary sheet

Release date
3 May 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/09/2013
20120382
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
REGION CENTRE LYCEES HQE
REGION CENTRE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 350 million
EUR 869 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists in a five-year retrofitting programme for high schools ("lycées") located in the Region Centre, one of France's 22 regions located in the centre-north of France, representing total investment cost of around EUR 700m.

The aim of the project is to renovate buildings and achieve the ambitious energy-efficiency targets of the Region Centre.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Directive 2011/92/EU does not specifically mention the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for buildings related to education, but it may be that some sub-projects can be regarded as urban renewal projects and might require an EIA (Annex II of the European Directive). This will be examined during the appraisal.

The procedures for tendering and procurement used by the promoter must comply with the Community directives on procurement (Directives 2004/17/EC or 2004/18 and Directive 2007/66/EC amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC). The procedures will be analysed during the appraisal.

Related documents
28/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGION CENTRE LYCEES HQE
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REGION CENTRE LYCEES HQE
Other links
Related press
France: Centre Region: EUR 350m loan for the modernisation of lycées and vocational and apprentice training infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGION CENTRE LYCEES HQE
Publication Date
28 May 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47824921
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120382
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REGION CENTRE LYCEES HQE
Publication Date
21 Jul 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
144741647
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120382
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGION CENTRE LYCEES HQE
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REGION CENTRE LYCEES HQE
Other links
Summary sheet
REGION CENTRE LYCEES HQE
Data sheet
REGION CENTRE LYCEES HQE
Related press
France: Centre Region: EUR 350m loan for the modernisation of lycées and vocational and apprentice training infrastructure

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Centre Region: EUR 350m loan for the modernisation of lycées and vocational and apprentice training infrastructure
Other links
Related public register
28/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGION CENTRE LYCEES HQE
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REGION CENTRE LYCEES HQE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications