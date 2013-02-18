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ASCOPIAVE GROUP GAS DISTRIBUTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 70,000,000
Energy : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/06/2013 : € 10,000,000
20/06/2013 : € 25,000,000
20/06/2013 : € 35,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ASCOPIAVE GROUP GAS DISTRIBUTION
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ASCOPIAVE GROUP GAS DISTRIBUTION
Related press
Italy: EUR 70 million to Ascopiave for gas grid in north-east

Summary sheet

Release date
18 February 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/06/2013
20120353
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ASCOPIAVE GROUP GAS DISTRIBUTION
ASCOPIAVE SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 145 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is part of the Promoter’s on-going investment programme to upgrade and expand its gas distribution networks in some of its concession areas in the Veneto and Lombardy regions. The investments, comprising mainly network expansion, reinforcement and metering upgrades, are aligned with the requirements of the relevant regulatory framework. The project will allow the Promoter to reinforce and continue developing the distribution networks to meet market growth as well as ensuring that sufficient capacity is available to meet peak demand.

The project will enable the Promoter to cater for demand growth, reduce losses, and to improve the quality and the reliability of gas supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Current information suggests that the project components will fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (2011/92/EU), requiring the competent authority to determine the need for an EIA in line with the Directive.

The Promoter tenders works, supplies and services contracts following procurement rules of relevant national and EU legislation, as defined by Directive 2004/17/EC, including publication in the Official Journal of the EU where appropriate.

Related documents
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ASCOPIAVE GROUP GAS DISTRIBUTION
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ASCOPIAVE GROUP GAS DISTRIBUTION
Other links
Related press
Italy: EUR 70 million to Ascopiave for gas grid in north-east

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ASCOPIAVE GROUP GAS DISTRIBUTION
Publication Date
17 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
46636310
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120353
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ASCOPIAVE GROUP GAS DISTRIBUTION
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94448280
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120353
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ASCOPIAVE GROUP GAS DISTRIBUTION
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ASCOPIAVE GROUP GAS DISTRIBUTION
Other links
Summary sheet
ASCOPIAVE GROUP GAS DISTRIBUTION
Data sheet
ASCOPIAVE GROUP GAS DISTRIBUTION
Related press
Italy: EUR 70 million to Ascopiave for gas grid in north-east

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EUR 70 million to Ascopiave for gas grid in north-east
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ASCOPIAVE GROUP GAS DISTRIBUTION
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ASCOPIAVE GROUP GAS DISTRIBUTION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications