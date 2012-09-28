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HUMAN CAPITAL CO-FINANCING FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 400,000,000
Health : € 80,000,000
Education : € 320,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/12/2012 : € 80,000,000
6/12/2012 : € 320,000,000
Other links
Related public register
28/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HUMAN CAPITAL CO-FINANCING FL
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HUMAN CAPITAL CO-FINANCING FL
Related press
Hungary: EIB supports human capital development and scientific research

Summary sheet

Release date
28 September 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/12/2012
20120349
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HUMAN CAPITAL CO-FINANCING FL
The loan will provide financing for the Social Infrastructure and the Social Renewal Operational Programmes within Hungary’s National Strategic Reference Framework for the EU programming period 2007-2013, complementing EU grants and national resources.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
EUR 3637 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Co-financing of two Hungarian Operational Programmes (SIOP, SROP) - health and education sector.

The proposed operation will complement EU grants support. It will contribute to the implementation of eligible investments in the fields of healthcare, education and training, which are expected to foster Hungarian economic and social development, including employment, and further integration within the EU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The proposed project is a multi-sector, multi-scheme operation classified as Framework Loan/Structural Programme Loan. It will co-finance two operational programmes which are supported by the European Regional Development Fund and, to a lesser extent, the Cohesion Fund, thus are subject to Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) according to EU Directive on SEA 2001/42/EC.

Under this framework loan some schemes are likely to fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC) the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into the national law.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
28/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HUMAN CAPITAL CO-FINANCING FL
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HUMAN CAPITAL CO-FINANCING FL
Other links
Related press
Hungary: EIB supports human capital development and scientific research

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HUMAN CAPITAL CO-FINANCING FL
Publication Date
28 May 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
46062638
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120349
Sector(s)
Health
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HUMAN CAPITAL CO-FINANCING FL
Publication Date
14 Nov 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80697766
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120349
Sector(s)
Health
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HUMAN CAPITAL CO-FINANCING FL
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HUMAN CAPITAL CO-FINANCING FL
Other links
Summary sheet
HUMAN CAPITAL CO-FINANCING FL
Data sheet
HUMAN CAPITAL CO-FINANCING FL
Related press
Hungary: EIB supports human capital development and scientific research

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Hungary: EIB supports human capital development and scientific research
Other links
Related public register
28/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HUMAN CAPITAL CO-FINANCING FL
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HUMAN CAPITAL CO-FINANCING FL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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