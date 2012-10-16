Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

HUNGARIAN ACADEMY OF SCIENCES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 161,904,424.5
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 161,904,424.5
Services : € 161,904,424.5
Signature date(s)
6/12/2012 : € 161,904,424.5
Other links
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HUNGARIAN ACADEMY OF SCIENCES
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HUNGARIAN ACADEMY OF SCIENCES
Related press
Hungary: EIB supports human capital development and scientific research

Summary sheet

Release date
16 October 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/12/2012
20120343
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HUNGARIAN ACADEMY OF SCIENCES
HUNGARIAN ACADEMY OF SCIENCES
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 143 million (HUF 43000 million)
EUR 321 million (HUF 96914 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The purpose of the project is to co-finance the basic research activities and academic operations of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences.

The Bank would finance only intangible research works programmed by HAS for years 2012-2014. The Project will include a/o research and scientific expenditures of HAS Research Institutes and Academic Research Units of Hungarian Universities, located throughout the country, HAS Momentum Reform Programme as well as remuneration of HAS scientific personnel (Elected Members of the Academy, Doctors of Science). The Project may include also support for laboratory equipment.
The Hungarian Academy of Sciences (HAS) is the most important and prestigious learned society of Hungary.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Since no capital investment in new infrastructure is foreseen the project makes it unlikely that an EIA would be required in accordance with EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, the Bank’s services will verify during the appraisal whether an EIA might be required for any project component.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HUNGARIAN ACADEMY OF SCIENCES
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HUNGARIAN ACADEMY OF SCIENCES
Other links
Related press
Hungary: EIB supports human capital development and scientific research

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HUNGARIAN ACADEMY OF SCIENCES
Publication Date
22 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
46232760
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120343
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HUNGARIAN ACADEMY OF SCIENCES
Publication Date
9 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59506256
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120343
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HUNGARIAN ACADEMY OF SCIENCES
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HUNGARIAN ACADEMY OF SCIENCES
Other links
Summary sheet
HUNGARIAN ACADEMY OF SCIENCES
Data sheet
HUNGARIAN ACADEMY OF SCIENCES
Related press
Hungary: EIB supports human capital development and scientific research

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Hungary: EIB supports human capital development and scientific research
Other links
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HUNGARIAN ACADEMY OF SCIENCES
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HUNGARIAN ACADEMY OF SCIENCES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications