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TALGO HIGH SPEED TRAIN RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 50,000,000
Transport : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2012 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TALGO HIGH SPEED TRAIN RDI
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TALGO HIGH SPEED TRAIN RDI
Related press
Spain: Talgo receives EUR 50 million EIB loan for RDI projects
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - European Commission Vice-President visits Talgo's EIB-financed innovation project
Related press
Spain: Juncker Plan - EUR 151m to support innovation, job creation and energy efficiency

Summary sheet

Release date
19 October 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2012
20120337
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TALGO HIGH SPEED TRAIN RDI
TALGO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 107 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the promoter’s investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) aimed at developing new solutions and concepts for rolling stock. The main sub-project consists in the development and the detailed design of a new very high speed passenger train platform; the project includes also R&D activities related to the design of new trains for specific markets and feasibility studies focused on innovative components. The project will be carried out mainly in Spain (70.5% of the project cost) at the promoter's R&D centre and the rest in other EU Member States.

The main sub-project consists in the development and the detailed design of a new high speed passenger train; the project includes also R&D activities related to the design of new trains for specific markets and feasibility studies focused on innovative components.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The RDI activities are expected to be carried out in existing R&D centres that will not change their scope due to the project and the manufacturing of new rolling stock is not subject to Directive 2011/92/EU; an EIA is therefore not needed However, the Bank’s services will further assess all the environmental details during the due diligence.

Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.

Comments

The project may be financed under the Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF), which is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Related documents
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TALGO HIGH SPEED TRAIN RDI
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TALGO HIGH SPEED TRAIN RDI
Other links
Related press
Spain: Talgo receives EUR 50 million EIB loan for RDI projects
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - European Commission Vice-President visits Talgo's EIB-financed innovation project
Related press
Spain: Juncker Plan - EUR 151m to support innovation, job creation and energy efficiency

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TALGO HIGH SPEED TRAIN RDI
Publication Date
15 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64130627
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120337
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TALGO HIGH SPEED TRAIN RDI
Publication Date
7 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72258643
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120337
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TALGO HIGH SPEED TRAIN RDI
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TALGO HIGH SPEED TRAIN RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
TALGO HIGH SPEED TRAIN RDI
Data sheet
TALGO HIGH SPEED TRAIN RDI
Related press
Spain: Talgo receives EUR 50 million EIB loan for RDI projects
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - European Commission Vice-President visits Talgo's EIB-financed innovation project
Related press
Spain: Juncker Plan - EUR 151m to support innovation, job creation and energy efficiency

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Talgo receives EUR 50 million EIB loan for RDI projects
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - European Commission Vice-President visits Talgo's EIB-financed innovation project
Related press
Spain: Juncker Plan - EUR 151m to support innovation, job creation and energy efficiency
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TALGO HIGH SPEED TRAIN RDI
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TALGO HIGH SPEED TRAIN RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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