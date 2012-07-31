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ARCELIK R&D

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 100,000,000
Industry : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/12/2012 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARCELIK R&D
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARCELIK R&D
Related press
Turkey: EIB supports ARCELIK’s R&D programme

Summary sheet

Release date
31 July 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/12/2012
20120332
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ARCELIK R&D
Arçelik A.S. is Turkey’s leading producer of white goods, LCD TVs and air conditioners. Founded in 1955, the company markets its products and services around the world, generating a consolidated turnover of EUR 3.6bn in 2011. Today, Arçelik Company is the sixth largest household appliances manufacturer in the world and the third largest one in Europe. The company has 22 000 employees, operating 14 production facilities in five countries (Turkey, Romania, Russia, China and South Africa).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 205 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Research and Development activities in the white good and TV sectors to support energy efficiency and innovative technologies applied to new products.

The project concerns the Group’s research and development (R&D) activities over the period 2012-2015. The activities will mainly take place in its central R&D Centre in Tuzla, between Istanbul and Gebze.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already used for similar activities, and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment according the Directive 2011/92/EU if located in the EU. Any possible environmental issues, including the coherence with the principles underlying the EU directives, will however be verified during the project’s appraisal.

This project is undertaken by a private sector promoter, not working in the utilities sector. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Comments

The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Related documents
14/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARCELIK R&D
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARCELIK R&D
Other links
Related press
Turkey: EIB supports ARCELIK’s R&D programme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARCELIK R&D
Publication Date
14 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64088186
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120332
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARCELIK R&D
Publication Date
9 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
70500131
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120332
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARCELIK R&D
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARCELIK R&D
Other links
Summary sheet
ARCELIK R&D
Data sheet
ARCELIK R&D
Related press
Turkey: EIB supports ARCELIK’s R&D programme

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Turkey: EIB supports ARCELIK’s R&D programme
Other links
Related public register
14/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARCELIK R&D
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARCELIK R&D

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications