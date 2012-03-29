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RENAULT SUSTAINABLE HI TECH FOR ALL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 10,000,000
Slovenia : € 90,000,000
France : € 300,000,000
Industry : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/05/2013 : € 10,000,000
23/05/2013 : € 90,000,000
23/05/2013 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENAULT SUSTAINABLE HI TECH FOR ALL
Related press
France: Environmentally friendly vehicles: EIB lends EUR 400 million to Renault Group

Summary sheet

Release date
4 March 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/05/2013
20120329
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RENAULT SUSTAINABLE HI TECH FOR ALL
Renault
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
EUR 812 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the activities for the development of innovative light-weighting platforms, more cost affordable electrified drivetrain and vehicles, and the development and further industrial deployment of a new A segment urban vehicle. The project's R&D activities are mainly located in the promoter's existing R&D premises in France, and to a lesser extent, in Romania and Spain. The project also includes some investments in Slovenia to adapt existing facilities for the production of new vehicles.

The project proposed for financing comprises RDI activities aiming at driving a reduction of CO2 emissions of the Promoter's fleet of new vehicles to the level of 95 CO2g/km through 2020, consistently with the objectives set by the EU regulation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised and would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2011/92/EU. Any possible environmental issue will however be verified during the project appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Comments

The project may be financed under the Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF), which is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Related documents
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENAULT SUSTAINABLE HI TECH FOR ALL
Other links
Related press
France: Environmentally friendly vehicles: EIB lends EUR 400 million to Renault Group

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENAULT SUSTAINABLE HI TECH FOR ALL
Publication Date
2 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47075363
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120329
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Romania
Slovenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENAULT SUSTAINABLE HI TECH FOR ALL
Other links
Summary sheet
RENAULT SUSTAINABLE HI TECH FOR ALL
Data sheet
RENAULT SUSTAINABLE HI TECH FOR ALL
Related press
France: Environmentally friendly vehicles: EIB lends EUR 400 million to Renault Group

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Environmentally friendly vehicles: EIB lends EUR 400 million to Renault Group
Other links
Related public register
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENAULT SUSTAINABLE HI TECH FOR ALL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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