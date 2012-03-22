WATER SECTOR COMMUNAL INFRASTRUCTURE

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Summary sheet
Rehabilitation and construction of water/ sanitation infrastructure in secondary cities and small communities in Armenia.
The project aims to upgrade the service to an efficient, continuous supply of reliable, high quality drinking water free from contamination risks such as polluted ground water. This will include significant leakage reduction and related measures such as proper metering and pump replacement, all resulting in energy savings. The service coverage will also be extended. Investments on the waste water side will include reinforcement of the collection network and at least one wastewater treatment plant.
The upgraded infrastructure and services will have a net positive impact on the environment, however some minor undesirable negative impacts may occur during construction and operation. The project's compliance with all applicable national environmental legislation as well as the EU environmental and social principles, standards and practices will be verified during appraisal.
The procurement procedures of KfW, the lead financier in this case, will be followed in first instance. If necessary, to satisfy compliance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement, additional measures will be agreed with KfW
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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