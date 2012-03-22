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WATER SECTOR COMMUNAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Armenia : € 25,500,000
Water, sewerage : € 25,500,000
Signature date(s)
27/06/2014 : € 25,500,000
Other links
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER SECTOR COMMUNAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
07/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SECTOR COMMUNAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Gyumri City Area
Related public register
08/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SECTOR COMMUNAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Lori and Armavir regions
Related public register
08/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SECTOR COMMUNAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Gegharkunik Marz
Related public register
08/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SECTOR COMMUNAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Vayots Dzor marz & Syunik Marzes
Related press
Armenia: EIB supports development of the water sector

Summary sheet

Release date
19 August 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/06/2014
20120322
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WATER SECTOR COMMUNAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Public Entities
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 26 million
EUR 73 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Rehabilitation and construction of water/ sanitation infrastructure in secondary cities and small communities in Armenia.

The project aims to upgrade the service to an efficient, continuous supply of reliable, high quality drinking water free from contamination risks such as polluted ground water. This will include significant leakage reduction and related measures such as proper metering and pump replacement, all resulting in energy savings. The service coverage will also be extended. Investments on the waste water side will include reinforcement of the collection network and at least one wastewater treatment plant.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The upgraded infrastructure and services will have a net positive impact on the environment, however some minor undesirable negative impacts may occur during construction and operation. The project's compliance with all applicable national environmental legislation as well as the EU environmental and social principles, standards and practices will be verified during appraisal.

The procurement procedures of KfW, the lead financier in this case, will be followed in first instance. If necessary, to satisfy compliance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement, additional measures will be agreed with KfW

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
12/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER SECTOR COMMUNAL INFRASTRUCTURE
07/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SECTOR COMMUNAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Gyumri City Area
08/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SECTOR COMMUNAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Lori and Armavir regions
08/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SECTOR COMMUNAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Gegharkunik Marz
08/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SECTOR COMMUNAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Vayots Dzor marz & Syunik Marzes
Other links
Related press
Armenia: EIB supports development of the water sector

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER SECTOR COMMUNAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
12 Mar 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52033870
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120322
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SECTOR COMMUNAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Gyumri City Area
Publication Date
7 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151807944
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120322
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SECTOR COMMUNAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Lori and Armavir regions
Publication Date
8 Jun 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
157003365
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120322
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SECTOR COMMUNAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Gegharkunik Marz
Publication Date
8 Jun 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
157705064
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120322
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SECTOR COMMUNAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Vayots Dzor marz & Syunik Marzes
Publication Date
8 Jun 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
157704249
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120322
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER SECTOR COMMUNAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
07/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SECTOR COMMUNAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Gyumri City Area
Related public register
08/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SECTOR COMMUNAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Lori and Armavir regions
Related public register
08/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SECTOR COMMUNAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Gegharkunik Marz
Related public register
08/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SECTOR COMMUNAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Vayots Dzor marz & Syunik Marzes
Other links
Summary sheet
WATER SECTOR COMMUNAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
WATER SECTOR COMMUNAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
Armenia: EIB supports development of the water sector

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Armenia: EIB supports development of the water sector
Other links
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER SECTOR COMMUNAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
07/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SECTOR COMMUNAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Gyumri City Area
Related public register
08/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SECTOR COMMUNAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Lori and Armavir regions
Related public register
08/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SECTOR COMMUNAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Gegharkunik Marz
Related public register
08/06/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SECTOR COMMUNAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Vayots Dzor marz & Syunik Marzes

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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