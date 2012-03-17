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EAST & CENTRAL AFRICA PEFF

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 168,000,000
Sector(s)
Credit lines : € 168,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/12/2015 : € 5,000,000
27/09/2013 : € 5,000,000
12/12/2016 : € 7,000,000
5/03/2014 : € 7,000,000
23/12/2013 : € 8,000,000
27/09/2013 : € 10,000,000
28/10/2014 : € 13,000,000
4/11/2016 : € 15,000,000
29/12/2014 : € 20,000,000
1/09/2014 : € 28,000,000
27/06/2013 : € 50,000,000
Other links
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Summary sheet

Release date
9 November 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/06/2013
20120317
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EAST & CENTRAL AFRICA PEFF
A number of financial intermediaries, including National Microfinance Bank Plc, Tanzania and Family Bank, Kenya.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 160 million
EUR 320 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The East & Central Africa Private Enterprise Finance Facility (ECA PEFF) will be made available to eligible financial intermediaries engaged in financing small and medium-sized enterprises in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo and Djibouti. Eligible businesses would be private enterprises involved in agribusiness, fishing, food processing, manufacturing, construction industry, transport, tourism, private education and healthcare and services related to these sectors.

Improve access and terms of financing to facilitate private sector investment (small and medium sized enterprises) in projects that stimulate economic growth.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Other links
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EIB backs KSh 12 billion of new private sector investment across East Africa
Related press
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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB backs KSh 12 billion of new private sector investment across East Africa
Related press
Tanzania: New lending programme to benefit small businesses
Related press
Uganda: EUR 28 million European backing for Crane Bank to benefit Ugandan firms
Related press
Uganda: New UGX 45 Billion European support for Ugandan companies with Housing Finance Bank
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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