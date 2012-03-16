YEREVAN WATER SUPPLY IMPROVEMENT

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Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
An investment programme to improve the water supply and wastewater services provided by Yerevan Djur CJSC in Yerevan and several surrounding villages.
The objectives of this project are the rehabilitation and zoning of the water supply network in Yerevan, the replacement of household connections, and the expansion of the sewerage network coverage.
The project will have a positive social impact by improving the quality of the water and wastewater services provided by Yerevan Djur CJSC. The project’s compliance with all applicable national environmental legislation as well as the EU environmental and social principles, standards and practices will be verified during appraisal.
The contracts will likely be procured by Yerevan Djur CJSC in accordance with the procurement policies and rules of the EBRD as the lead financier and in compliance with best international practice. Where applicable, the calls for tenders and the award notices will be published in the EU Official Journal.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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