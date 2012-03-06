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THAMES TIDEWAY TUNNEL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 887,333,941.76
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 887,333,941.76
Water, sewerage : € 887,333,941.76
Signature date(s)
12/05/2016 : € 887,333,941.76
Other links
Related public register
19/09/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THAMES TIDEWAY TUNNEL
Related public register
19/09/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - THAMES TIDEWAY TUNNEL
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 700m EIB backing for Thames Tideway Tunnel

Summary sheet

Release date
10 September 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/05/2016
20120306
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
THAMES TIDEWAY TUNNEL
THAMES WATER UTILITIES LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 700 million (EUR 893 million)
GBP 4578 million (EUR 5837 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The construction and operation of a 25km-long, up to 7.2m-diameter tunnel following the route of the River Thames under the centre of London to capture discharges of sewage that presently overflow directly into the river.

The aim of the Project is to comply with the EU Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive and to improve the quality of the tidal section of the Thames.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Project is driven by the need to comply with the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC) and ecological objectives for the tidal section of the Thames set by the UK Environment Agency. The Promoter complies with the requirements of EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as Article 6 of the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC. The Promoter carries out Environmental Impact Assessment procedures where required by the competent authorities and mitigating measures are applied as appropriate.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Dir 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
19/09/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THAMES TIDEWAY TUNNEL
19/09/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - THAMES TIDEWAY TUNNEL
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 700m EIB backing for Thames Tideway Tunnel

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THAMES TIDEWAY TUNNEL
Publication Date
19 Sep 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54634604
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120306
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - THAMES TIDEWAY TUNNEL
Publication Date
19 Sep 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54642182
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120306
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/09/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THAMES TIDEWAY TUNNEL
Related public register
19/09/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - THAMES TIDEWAY TUNNEL
Other links
Summary sheet
THAMES TIDEWAY TUNNEL
Data sheet
THAMES TIDEWAY TUNNEL
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 700m EIB backing for Thames Tideway Tunnel

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 700m EIB backing for Thames Tideway Tunnel
Other links
Related public register
19/09/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THAMES TIDEWAY TUNNEL
Related public register
19/09/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - THAMES TIDEWAY TUNNEL

Photogallery

Construction of a 25km long tunnel following the route of the River Thames to capture untreated sewage that currently overflows into the river
Thames Tideway Tunnel
©To be defined

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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