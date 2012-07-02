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MFB GLOBAL LOAN V

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 200,000,000
Credit lines : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/10/2012 : € 100,000,000
20/10/2014 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related press
EIB board approves significant new SME, research and strategic infrastructure investment across Europe
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Hungary: EIB supports SMEs and municipalities with EUR 100 million channelled through MFB
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Hungary: EIB continues to support smaller private companies with EUR 100 million

Summary sheet

Release date
2 July 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/10/2012
20120289
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MFB SME & GLOBAL LOAN V
MFB MAGYAR FEJLESZTESI BANK ZRT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Global Loan for financing of small and medium-scale projects promoted by public sector entities and SMEs with up to 250 employees.

The loan falls under the scope of the EU objectives through its contribution to regional development and towards increasing competitiveness and productivity of SMEs, as well as providing support to public sector promoters, in particular local and regional authorities, as well as public and private utility companies.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The intermediary will be required to ensure compliance of projects under the EIB loan with applicable national and EU legislation.

The intermediary will be required to ensure compliance of projects under the EIB loan with applicable national and EU legislation.

Other links
Related press
EIB board approves significant new SME, research and strategic infrastructure investment across Europe
Related press
Hungary: EIB supports SMEs and municipalities with EUR 100 million channelled through MFB
Related press
Hungary: EIB continues to support smaller private companies with EUR 100 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB board approves significant new SME, research and strategic infrastructure investment across Europe
Related press
Hungary: EIB supports SMEs and municipalities with EUR 100 million channelled through MFB
Related press
Hungary: EIB continues to support smaller private companies with EUR 100 million
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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