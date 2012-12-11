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ROLLS-ROYCE AERO ENGINE CONTROLS RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 52,352,833.75
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 52,352,833.75
Industry : € 52,352,833.75
Signature date(s)
17/02/2014 : € 52,352,833.75
Other links
Related public register
08/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROLLS-ROYCE AERO ENGINE CONTROLS RDI
Related public register
29/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROLLS-ROYCE AERO ENGINE CONTROLS RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
11 December 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/02/2014
20120287
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AERO ENGINE CONTROLS RDI
ROLLS-ROYCE PLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 53 million (GBP 43 million)
EUR 106 million (GBP 86 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Development of the new R&D and manufacturing centre in Solihull as well as the RDI programme for aerospace engine control systems.

The promoter aims at providing an integrated solution for the design, development, manufacture, testing, qualification, and support of high integrity, harsh environment control systems for the large civil, regional and business aircraft engines.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project part concerning the investments in research and development are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose, and the project is not expected to require an EIA under the Directive 2011/92/EU. The construction of a greenfield R&D centre is covered by Annex II of the Directive, and the request of an EIA is at the discretion of the local environmental authorities. To be verified during appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
08/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROLLS-ROYCE AERO ENGINE CONTROLS RDI
29/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROLLS-ROYCE AERO ENGINE CONTROLS RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROLLS-ROYCE AERO ENGINE CONTROLS RDI
Publication Date
8 Apr 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
46366154
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120287
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROLLS-ROYCE AERO ENGINE CONTROLS RDI
Publication Date
29 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124382511
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120287
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROLLS-ROYCE AERO ENGINE CONTROLS RDI
Related public register
29/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROLLS-ROYCE AERO ENGINE CONTROLS RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
AERO ENGINE CONTROLS RDI
Data sheet
ROLLS-ROYCE AERO ENGINE CONTROLS RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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