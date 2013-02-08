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VLADIVOSTOK CHP PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 91,274,187.6
Countries
Sector(s)
Russia : € 91,274,187.6
Energy : € 91,274,187.6
Signature date(s)
2/10/2013 : € 91,274,187.6
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VLADIVOSTOK CHP PROJECT
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - VLADIVOSTOK CHP PROJECT - GTU-CHP on CWSBH site in the city of Vladivostoc
Related press
Russia: EIB supports more efficient power generation and emissions reductions

Summary sheet

Release date
8 February 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/10/2013
20120284
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VLADIVOSTOK CHP PROJECT
Open Joint Stock Company Energy System Vostoka is a state-controlled monopoly utility of heat and electricity generation. It supplies electricity and heat to the Far East region of Russia.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 91 million
EUR 245 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a new combined heat and power plant, situated on industrial brownland site in Vladivostok, supplying heat for the district heating of the city and electricity to the regional network.

The project is part of larger programme to bring natural gas to Russian Far East towns, and allows switchover from coal to natural gas as the primary energy source. The replacement of coal by natural gas as fuel for district heat generation would reduce emissions, increase heat production for the envisaged expansion of the district heating network and facilitate the introduction of the EU best available techniques (BAT) standards in the Russian thermal generation bringing environmental and energy efficiency performance to the best international practices.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Due to its size and technical characteristics the project requires an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under EIB guidelines. A gap analysis will be performed to identify the differences between EU and Russian environmental requirements in order to define additional elements necessary to complete the EIA up to EU standards, and to add social elements for full Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA). The project is expected to contribute to meeting electricity and heat demand with a lower environmental impact than other fossil fuel based alternatives.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VLADIVOSTOK CHP PROJECT
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - VLADIVOSTOK CHP PROJECT - GTU-CHP on CWSBH site in the city of Vladivostoc
Other links
Related press
Russia: EIB supports more efficient power generation and emissions reductions

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VLADIVOSTOK CHP PROJECT
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
46359771
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120284
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Russia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - VLADIVOSTOK CHP PROJECT - GTU-CHP on CWSBH site in the city of Vladivostoc
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53223519
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120284
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Russia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VLADIVOSTOK CHP PROJECT
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - VLADIVOSTOK CHP PROJECT - GTU-CHP on CWSBH site in the city of Vladivostoc
Other links
Summary sheet
VLADIVOSTOK CHP PROJECT
Data sheet
VLADIVOSTOK CHP PROJECT
Related press
Russia: EIB supports more efficient power generation and emissions reductions

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Russia: EIB supports more efficient power generation and emissions reductions
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VLADIVOSTOK CHP PROJECT
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - VLADIVOSTOK CHP PROJECT - GTU-CHP on CWSBH site in the city of Vladivostoc

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications