VLADIVOSTOK CHP PROJECT

Summary sheet
The project consists of a new combined heat and power plant, situated on industrial brownland site in Vladivostok, supplying heat for the district heating of the city and electricity to the regional network.
The project is part of larger programme to bring natural gas to Russian Far East towns, and allows switchover from coal to natural gas as the primary energy source. The replacement of coal by natural gas as fuel for district heat generation would reduce emissions, increase heat production for the envisaged expansion of the district heating network and facilitate the introduction of the EU best available techniques (BAT) standards in the Russian thermal generation bringing environmental and energy efficiency performance to the best international practices.
Due to its size and technical characteristics the project requires an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under EIB guidelines. A gap analysis will be performed to identify the differences between EU and Russian environmental requirements in order to define additional elements necessary to complete the EIA up to EU standards, and to add social elements for full Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA). The project is expected to contribute to meeting electricity and heat demand with a lower environmental impact than other fossil fuel based alternatives.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.