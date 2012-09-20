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REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Tunisia : € 70,000,000
Solid waste : € 3,500,000
Water, sewerage : € 3,500,000
Energy : € 7,000,000
Urban development : € 56,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2012 : € 3,500,000
20/12/2012 : € 3,500,000
20/12/2012 : € 7,000,000
20/12/2012 : € 56,000,000
Other links
Related public register
29/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE
Related press
Tunisia: €270m committed to support employment, SMEs and infrastructure in the poorest districts

Summary sheet

Release date
20 September 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2012
20120280
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE
MINISTERE DE L'EQUIPEMENT, DE L'HABITAT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 218 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the rehabilitation of 119 poor urban areas distributed across all 24 regions (Gouvernorats) of Tunisia through the provision of basic public infrastructure. In particular, the project’s outputs will consist of the creation - or extension, as needed - of water and wastewater networks, roads pavement and drainage, extensions of power networks, installation of public lighting, constructions of playgrounds, sports and socio-cultural centers, and economic and manufacturing facilities. The implementation period is five years (2012-16).

The overriding objective of the proposed EIB intervention is the improvement of living conditions of populations in 119 urban areas across Tunisia , many of them in regions away from the Mediterranean coast that suffered from lack of urban policies and basic infrastructure investment under the pre-revolution regime.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to have significant and positive social impacts, as well as massive positive environmental effects. A Technical Assistance package - designed jointly by EIB and AFD - to the project through its promoter will focus on enhancing project's impacts on social aspects (maximising local job-creation); local job oppoertunities (fostering the creation and development of local associations); and on environmental issues (adding new components to specific schemes as needed: energy efficiency, recourse to renewable energy sources, waste collection and recycling, and preservation of green areas).

All work contracts are procured by the project promoter ARRU following Tunisian procurement laws.The EIB shall check that tendering procedures for all parts of the project shall provide for transparent, fair and non-discriminatory selection of contractors and meet minimal requirements of the EIB and EU. Special attention is to be given, within the TA project, to structuring the procurement plans for works contracts in order to maximise positive impacts of investments, in terms of modernisation, development of local SME’s, and job-creation.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
29/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE
Other links
Related press
Tunisia: €270m committed to support employment, SMEs and infrastructure in the poorest districts

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE
Publication Date
29 May 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59388087
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120280
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Solid waste
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE
Other links
Summary sheet
REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE
Data sheet
REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE
Related press
Tunisia: €270m committed to support employment, SMEs and infrastructure in the poorest districts

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Tunisia: €270m committed to support employment, SMEs and infrastructure in the poorest districts
Other links
Related public register
29/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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