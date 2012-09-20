REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE

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Summary sheet
The project concerns the rehabilitation of 119 poor urban areas distributed across all 24 regions (Gouvernorats) of Tunisia through the provision of basic public infrastructure. In particular, the project’s outputs will consist of the creation - or extension, as needed - of water and wastewater networks, roads pavement and drainage, extensions of power networks, installation of public lighting, constructions of playgrounds, sports and socio-cultural centers, and economic and manufacturing facilities. The implementation period is five years (2012-16).
The overriding objective of the proposed EIB intervention is the improvement of living conditions of populations in 119 urban areas across Tunisia , many of them in regions away from the Mediterranean coast that suffered from lack of urban policies and basic infrastructure investment under the pre-revolution regime.
The project is expected to have significant and positive social impacts, as well as massive positive environmental effects. A Technical Assistance package - designed jointly by EIB and AFD - to the project through its promoter will focus on enhancing project's impacts on social aspects (maximising local job-creation); local job oppoertunities (fostering the creation and development of local associations); and on environmental issues (adding new components to specific schemes as needed: energy efficiency, recourse to renewable energy sources, waste collection and recycling, and preservation of green areas).
All work contracts are procured by the project promoter ARRU following Tunisian procurement laws.The EIB shall check that tendering procedures for all parts of the project shall provide for transparent, fair and non-discriminatory selection of contractors and meet minimal requirements of the EIB and EU. Special attention is to be given, within the TA project, to structuring the procurement plans for works contracts in order to maximise positive impacts of investments, in terms of modernisation, development of local SME’s, and job-creation.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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