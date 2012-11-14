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UNIVERSITY OF LEICESTER

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 65,142,721.78
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 65,142,721.78
Education : € 65,142,721.78
Signature date(s)
23/05/2013 : € 21,935,331.04
23/05/2013 : € 43,207,390.74
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF LEICESTER
Related public register
14/11/2012 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - UNIVERSITY OF LEICESTER - Extended Phase 1 Habitat Survey
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY OF LEICESTER
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 55m EIB support for University of Leicester campus development

Summary sheet

Release date
14 November 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/05/2013
20120270
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UNIVERSITY OF LEICESTER
UNIVERSITY OF LEICESTER
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 74 million (GBP 60 million)
EUR 170 million (GBP 138 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Capital expenditure investment programme dedicated to the development and refurbishment of the University of Leicester's campus.

The purpose of the project is to construct and refurbish teaching, research and supporting facilities of the University of Leicester. The project will include construction of a new medical school building on a greenfield site and the creation of six research centres of excellence focused in areas such as genetics and sport medicine. The project will also include the construction of a new management training centre and new state of the art conference facilities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Universities and research institutions are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment. An EIA is therefore not required in accordance with the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, parts of the investment cover the construction of new facilities may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required for any component of the project. Potential impact of Natura 2000 conservation sites will also be checked.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
15/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF LEICESTER
14/11/2012 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - UNIVERSITY OF LEICESTER - Extended Phase 1 Habitat Survey
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY OF LEICESTER
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 55m EIB support for University of Leicester campus development

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF LEICESTER
Publication Date
15 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
46169659
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120270
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - UNIVERSITY OF LEICESTER - Extended Phase 1 Habitat Survey
Publication Date
14 Nov 2012
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221794
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120270
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY OF LEICESTER
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86510211
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120270
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF LEICESTER
Related public register
14/11/2012 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - UNIVERSITY OF LEICESTER - Extended Phase 1 Habitat Survey
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY OF LEICESTER
Other links
Summary sheet
UNIVERSITY OF LEICESTER
Data sheet
UNIVERSITY OF LEICESTER
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 55m EIB support for University of Leicester campus development

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 55m EIB support for University of Leicester campus development
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF LEICESTER
Related public register
14/11/2012 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - UNIVERSITY OF LEICESTER - Extended Phase 1 Habitat Survey
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY OF LEICESTER

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications