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CAMPUS VRIJE UNIVERSITEIT AMSTERDAM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 230,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 230,000,000
Education : € 230,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/09/2013 : € 230,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAMPUS VRIJE UNIVERSITEIT AMSTERDAM
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam campus development

Summary sheet

Release date
14 November 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/09/2013
20120268
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CAMPUS VRIJE UNIVERSITEIT AMSTERDAM
VRIJE UNIVERSITEIT AMSTERDAM
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 230 million
EUR 479 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Capital expenditure programme for the development of a new campus in Amsterdam in order to expand teaching and research facilities

Redevelopment, partial rehabilitation, new build and equipment of the campus of the Vrije University of Amsterdam.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns the refurbishment and new construction of teaching and research facilities on existing campus site that falls within an approved urban master plan. An EIA is therefore not required in accordance with the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, parts of the investment may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during the appraisal whether an EIA is required for any component of the project.

The promoter is required to respect national and European procurement legislation. The Bank requires the promoter to ensure that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered, or shall be tendered, in accordance with the applicable procurement legislation.

Related documents
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAMPUS VRIJE UNIVERSITEIT AMSTERDAM
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam campus development

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAMPUS VRIJE UNIVERSITEIT AMSTERDAM
Publication Date
22 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66007840
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120268
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAMPUS VRIJE UNIVERSITEIT AMSTERDAM
Other links
Summary sheet
CAMPUS VRIJE UNIVERSITEIT AMSTERDAM
Data sheet
CAMPUS VRIJE UNIVERSITEIT AMSTERDAM
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam campus development

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam campus development
Other links
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAMPUS VRIJE UNIVERSITEIT AMSTERDAM

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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