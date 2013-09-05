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BASQUE HEALTH INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 100,000,000
Health : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/11/2013 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BASQUE HEALTH INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BASQUE HEALTH INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Summary sheet

Release date
5 September 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/11/2013
20120260
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BASQUE HEALTH INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
COMUNIDAD AUTONOMA DEL PAIS VASCO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns an investment programme in the health infrastructure of the Basque Country, Spain.

The main objectives of the plan are the sustainable further development of public service delivery through the integration of health services across different levels of care, and the reinforcement of research and innovation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EU Directive 2011/92/EU; however, the project may fall under Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development, in which case the decision on whether an EIA is needed or not is up to the local competent authorities. The Bank’s services will verify all the environmental details and the decision of the competent authorities during the due diligence.

The Promoter is required to respect national and EU legislation applicable to public authorities’ procurement and the Bank requires that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the projects have been, or will be, tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation. The procurement practices for the investment project will be examined during appraisal.

Related documents
14/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BASQUE HEALTH INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BASQUE HEALTH INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BASQUE HEALTH INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Publication Date
14 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49245070
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120260
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BASQUE HEALTH INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Publication Date
24 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
161048792
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120260
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BASQUE HEALTH INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BASQUE HEALTH INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
BASQUE HEALTH INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Data sheet
BASQUE HEALTH INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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